“JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER 2025 to Connect Global Food Enthusiasts with Premium Japanese F&B Suppliers

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Japan’s leading food and beverage (F&B) producers, suppliers, and manufacturers are brought together with international customers and industry experts at the prestigious “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER. The industry will come together in Tokyo to explore the full spectrum of Japanese F&B excellence—from traditional staples to innovative product developments. RX Japan is organising the expo, which will be hosted alongside JFEX and FoodLogiX to provide a single platform for sourcing, innovation, and business growth.

The fair’s primary goal is to increase the export of Japanese F&B items by bringing together competent Japanese suppliers and global consumers in high-value, personalised connections. Business-matching opportunities, a carefully chosen assortment of export-ready products, and exclusive networking events are all available to visitors. Whether guests are looking to extend their product portfolios, look into market trends, or find new suppliers, the expo is a strategic and effective way to learn about the best of Japan’s F&B business in one location.

With 700 exhibitors, 25,000 expected attendees, and over 3,700 top Japanese products on show, the fair is a must-see for importers, suppliers, and culinary professionals looking for authentic and export-ready Japanese F&B options.

A Showcase of Japan’s Finest Brands

The show will have a solid lineup of high-quality exhibitors. These companies represent a diverse range of Japan’s F&B industry, from small-scale producers to large-scale manufacturers with an emphasis on worldwide markets. Among the top brands that will be present at the event, including but not limited to, are the following:

KAIREN CO., LTD. – Processed Agri-Food/Instant Food/Ready to Eat Meal/Prepackaged Rice Category

– Processed Agri-Food/Instant Food/Ready to Eat Meal/Prepackaged Rice Category ASEED GROUP – Cold Beverage/Tea/Matcha/Healthy Drink/Other Beverage Alcohol Category

Cold Beverage/Tea/Matcha/Healthy Drink/Other Beverage Alcohol Category DAIKYO FOODS CO., LTD. – Frozen/Chilled Food/Tofu, Processed Soy Food/Other Processed Foods Category

– Frozen/Chilled Food/Tofu, Processed Soy Food/Other Processed Foods Category IZUMI MATRIX CO., LTD. – Japanese Sake Category

Japanese Sake Category MISOHAN CO., LTD. – Noodle (Ramen, Udon, Soba, Pasta)/Other Seasonings Category

Their participation demonstrates the fair’s standing as a trustworthy business venue for international purchasers looking for Japan’s constant quality and innovation.

Appointment System Enhances Business Efficiency

Visitors can make appointments with exhibitors in advance using the appointment system, which facilitates significant business encounters. Based on buyers’ sourcing requirements and product preferences, this approach assists buyers in finding pertinent suppliers, guaranteeing that their time on the show floor is efficient and targeted.

Visitors can view exhibitor profiles, schedule meetings, and get confirmations prior to the event using an online portal that manages appointments. This methodical strategy helps both parties get ready for more successful negotiations and follow-ups, in addition to enhancing the calibre of business conversations.

Hosted Buyers Programme Supports Global Participation

An exclusive Hosted Buyers Programme will be offered at the “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER to facilitate high-level business connections by bringing together global buyers and Japan’s top food suppliers. For eligible participants, this premium programme offers a variety of benefits to improve the overall experience and expedite the sourcing process.

Hosted buyers will receive complimentary hotel accommodations, access to the business matching appointment system, VIP invites to networking events, VISA assistance, guided exhibitor introduction tours, and access to a designated business lounge. These perks are designed to assist buyers in navigating the show and discovering Japan’s best F&B exports with ease.

Register Now to Connect with Japan’s Top Food Exporters

Visitor registration for the “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER is now open. Register now at https://bit.ly/JAPANSFOODEXPORTFAIRSummer2025Registration to take advantage of the appointment system and explore the full exhibitor list. For more information about the event, visit the official website: https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb.html/. Visit the official programme page (https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb/visit/hosted-buyers.html) for eligibility, qualifications, and application details.