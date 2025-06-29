RAG Pipelines Elevate Travel Training Technology

New York, NY, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Artificial Intelligence based technology has become a game-changer for the travel industry. Adoption has been so fast that AI powered chatbots now handle approximately 80% of user generated travel inquiries (GlobeNewswire). A recent Market.us survey indicated that 68% of respondents preferred using AI powered technology to inquire, research and resolve travel related questions. There is no doubt in the validity and practicality of AI technology in travel consumer facing infrastructure but the abilities of AI can easily be applied and adopted to most facets of the travel industry, including operations, scheduling and travel training. Travel is a customer centric business and depends on guests for revenue generation. Ensuring high quality experiences on a consistent basis falls on frontline and entry level teams. Newer technologies within the AI sphere can deliver next generation effectiveness when used for training crucial entry level and guest facing teams.

The What and Why of RAG

While the concept and technology of AI has existed since the 1950s, the last 5 years has seen rapid evolution, including the proliferation of Retrieval Augmented Generation frameworks (RAG). RAG is classified as a pipeline and is a method to acquire, process and tokenize data in a way that offers comparative mapping for better and more accurate outcomes. Some of the processes of RAG include:

Data loading from localized sources

Data and phrase tokenization

Comparative analysis through vector mapping

System messaging and response generation through large language models (LLMs)

AI technology is only as good as the data it receives and one of the major advantages of RAG frameworks is its ability to acquire localized data and data sources to apply relevant context to responses. Simple files such as markdown documents can provide relevant data points, concepts and vocabulary that executable code can assimilate into its responses back to the user. For limited scope applications and purpose built models, RAG pipelines deliver the most efficient methods and infrastructure to acquire and analyze specific and / or proprietary datasets and data sources.

AI, RAG and the Travel Industry

AI based technology has shown its worth in many areas of the travel industry. Operational technologies that streamlines and creates efficiencies utilize predictive technology while AI powered travel consumer facing interfaces can now handle approximately 80% of human generated travel requests. RAG is a newer technology within the AI sphere and has powerful data handling and comparative abilities that can deliver more accurate and contextually correct responses to users. RAG frameworks are an ideal method for AI powered training platforms where engagement, accuracy and evaluations are essential in delivering skills and concept comprehension and overall training results. Advanced and fast paced training methods that utilize RAG can help travel businesses overcome potential service and quality gaps caused by frontline vacancies or deficient skills sets. The use of local and external data sources enables RAG pipelines to be easily upgraded and updated as training and development needs grow and evolve.

At the Core of hospit-AI-lity

RAG pipelines can deliver more accuracy and context when asked a question but what if the process were reversed? hospit-AI-lity is a new training tool from Travel Technology Solutions that reverses the process and uses RAG frameworks to deliver essential skills, concepts and training to entry level travel workers. By acquiring set training data, hospit-AI-lity can engage new workers in real time and train essential and advanced skills in the field for better effectiveness and outcomes. In addition to training and skills delivery, hospit-AI-lity evaluates trainees during the training process and can adjust training pace to meet the needs of the individual and ensure comprehension. In addition to foundational skills and organizational habits, job and brand specific tasks and processes can easily be added to the training package, making hospit-AI-lity a dynamic and flexible training solution for travel businesses.

The Latest Technology Benefits the Travel Industry

AI has shown its viability within the travel industry and could eventually reshape the way travel business is conducted for consumers and businesses alike. Increasing use and preferences for AI technologies that provide travel planning, research and customer service functionality has suggested even more adoption and use of the technology in the travel sphere. Technologies, such as hospit-AI-lity, that utilize newer data acquisition methods, such as Retrieval Augmented Generation, can be purpose built and deliver accurate and clear responses by using localized and private datasets and data sources. hospit=AI-lity’s main features solve an ongoing problem for travel providers: quickly training and deploying guest facing new hires to reduce and eliminate service and quality gaps. RAG elements and structures are the most efficient and accurate way to deliver general and customized skills and training content. The upgradability and updatability of RAG data sources positions the technology as a practical and effective avenue for new hire travel training, existing worker development and compact upskilling opportunities.