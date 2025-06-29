Kaia Mainnet Drives Growth for Mini d’Apps: ICC & ABGA Co-Publish Ecosystem Report

Singapore, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Imagine Creation Combinator (ICC) and the Asia Blockchain Game Alliance (ABGA) have jointly published the highly anticipated “Kaia Ecosystem Evolution Record” — an in-depth review of the newly merged Kaia mainnet and its pivotal role in reshaping the global Web3 landscape. The report shines a spotlight on Kaia’s seamless blend of enterprise-grade infrastructure, social integration, and a thriving ecosystem of Mini Dapps, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing and most user-centric blockchain platforms.

A Game-Changing Merger: The Birth of Kaia Mainnet

Kaia emerged from the merger of Klaytn and Finschia, two dominant blockchain platforms launched by Kakao and LINE respectively. The combined network aims to build “Asia’s largest Web3 network,” leveraging deep social integrations and a robust developer toolkit. The Kaia mainnet, launched in August 2024, operates under the Kaia DLT Foundation and boasts:

A 1-second block time and theoretical throughput of 4,000 TPS .

An enhanced BFT consensus mechanism for security and scalability.

EVM compatibility , making it easy for Ethereum developers to port their Dapps.

Integrated connectivity via cross-chain bridges like Stargate and Orbiter .

With direct access to over 196 million LINE Messenger and 48 million KakaoTalk users, Kaia has positioned itself as an enterprise-ready, consumer-focused powerhouse for Web3 adoption.

Mini Dapps Driving Mass Adoption

Central to the Kaia roadmap is its Mini Dapp ecosystem, launched in collaboration with LINE NEXT. Through the NEXT WEB SDK, developers can embed Web3 Dapps directly within LINE Messenger, allowing seamless user access within a trusted environment. The initiative has already gained significant traction:

800 teams applied for the first wave of Mini Dapp projects.

35 million users engaged with Mini Dapps across LINE and Kakao platforms by March 2025 .

The Mini Dapp Growth Competition accelerated developer activity, focusing on metrics like MAUs and on-chain activity.

Flagship titles like Elderglade, Bombie, and Frog Defense have pioneered mobile Web3 gaming within LINE, achieving multi-million-player milestones and setting new industry revenue standards. Meanwhile, promising newcomers like SavannaSurvival and Boxing Star X signal a dynamic future for Kaia’s gaming ecosystem.

A Strong Financial Backbone: Native Stablecoins & Strategic Investment

To deepen its financial infrastructure, Kaia announced a partnership with Tether — making Kaia one of the first blockchains to issue native USDT for seamless payments and cross-border transfers within LINE. This initiative is the cornerstone of Kaia’s “Stablecoin Summer” campaign, which aims to launch a native KRW stablecoin soon, leveraging Kaia and LINE’s experience with the Bank of Korea’s CBDC project.

This stablecoin focus is complemented by strong institutional backing:

In April 2025 , Kaia secured an investment round led by 1kx and Blockchain Capital , with participation from industry giants like Galaxy Digital , The Spartan Group , IDG Capital , and others.

These strategic investments enable Kaia to expand its global presence across Europe, the Americas, and Southeast Asia.

Robust Partnerships Strengthening the Ecosystem

Kaia has quickly become a preferred destination for Web3 developers and enterprises:

Dune provides real-time analytics for Kaia on-chain data.

Fireblocks delivers MPC custody services for institutional participants.

KuCoin , MEXC , and Bitfinex support seamless listing and trading of Kaia’s native and ecosystem tokens.

Travala allows global travelers to book flights and hotels using KAIA.

Team Finance empowers developers with no-code token locks and multi-sig setups.

Developers and Community: The Heart of Kaia’s Growth

The Kaia Foundation has invested heavily in nurturing its developer and user communities. From the launch of the Kaia Agent Kit (enabling AI-driven smart contract execution) to global developer bootcamps and the Kaito Yapper Leaderboard — rewarding content creators — Kaia has built a strong foundation for long-term growth.

Charting the Road Ahead

With its blazing-fast consensus, deep integrations with LINE and Kakao platforms, and seamless support for stablecoins and gaming, Kaia is positioned to redefine Web3 adoption across Asia and beyond. The Kaia Wave program, a core initiative spotlighting the first wave of Mini Dapp projects, has already demonstrated the network’s potential to host blockbuster Web3 applications and attract millions of daily active users.

“Kaia is more than a blockchain — it’s a bridge between traditional mobile platforms and the decentralized future,” said a Kaia Foundation representative. “With native stablecoins, enterprise-grade infrastructure, and a growing developer ecosystem, Kaia is poised to lead the global shift from early Web3 adopters to mainstream audiences.”

As it continues to evolve, Kaia is shaping itself into the ideal gateway for millions — making Web3 accessible, valuable, and relevant for all.

For the full report and in-depth insights, visit: https://www.abga.asia/portal/article/index/id/1152.html