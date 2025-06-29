DDi’s Visu Regulatory Platform now with AI-Powered Project Management & Impact Assessment

Monmouth Junction, NJ, USA, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — DDi, a leading provider of technology solutions for the life sciences industry, has announced a major enhancement to its Visu platform, integrating advanced artificial intelligence to revolutionize project management for regulatory teams in the medical device, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies.

The newly enhanced AI-based Regulatory Project Management feature brings automation, predictive analytics, and intelligent decision support to regulatory project teams, enabling faster timelines, improved collaboration, and proactive risk identification. With the increasing complexity of product development in life sciences, these capabilities are designed to streamline project execution from early-stage planning through to commercialization.

Visu’s AI enhancements provide regulatory teams with actionable insights through real-time dashboards, regulatory forecasting, collaboration with cross-functional teams, resource optimization, and adaptive learning models. The platform is tailored to meet the specific demands of both Medical Device Project Management and Pharma & Biotech Project Management, ensuring regulatory alignment and operational transparency.

“We’re committed to empowering life sciences organizations with intelligent tools that adapt to the dynamic nature of their projects,” said Mahesh Maleedi, CTO at DDi. “By infusing AI into Visu, we’re delivering a new level of control, speed, and foresight to our clients’ project management processes.”

DDi’s Visu continues to evolve as a next-generation regulatory and automation platform, supporting end-to-end regulatory process visibility and enabling teams to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive industry landscape.

For more information, visit https://www.ddismart.com/.

About DDi

DDi is life sciences focused software Product & Solutions Company privately owned by Makro Group. With global headquarters in New Jersey, USA and other global offices in UK, India, and Singapore, we provide smarter technology for Enterprise level, Clinical Development, Regulatory and Safety domains by providing innovative technology products and automation solutions for organizations of various sizes. Our customer base includes organizations from global Top 1000 life science companies to growing small & mid-size companies.