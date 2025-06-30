Fatty Amines: How Fluctuation in Fatty Acid Prices Affects the Market

The global fatty amines market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2025, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Fatty amine derivatives and products are integral to the production of various agents, including cleaning, emulsifying, scouring, and wetting agents. This functionality fuels their widespread use in a multitude of products, such as personal care items, homecare solutions, and lubricants, thereby driving product demand.

The market’s expansion is further accelerated by the increasing consumption of liquid detergents and fabric softeners, alongside growing industrial investments in developed economies. The availability of low-cost raw materials, coupled with their ample supply, low toxicity, and economical production, presents significant opportunities for market growth throughout the forecast period.

Primary fatty amines are poised for the fastest growth. They serve as essential raw materials for producing secondary and tertiary amines, which is expected to drive their demand. Tertiary fatty amines also see high demand, finding use in applications like ore flotation, fuel additives, and corrosion inhibitors. The tertiary amine segment has become the largest application area due to its versatility and high demand in both developed and developing economies. The U.S. market, in particular, is expected to see steady growth, driven by the strong demand for tertiary fatty amine products in various end-use applications.

Key Market Insights:

Regional Dominance: The Asia Pacific region leads the market, primarily driven by significant technological advancements in the personal and household care sectors within key countries like India and China.

The market is segmented into primary, secondary, and tertiary fatty amines. The primary fatty amines segment is expected to reach a volume of 120.1 kilotons by 2025, propelled by increasing demand from developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Fatty amines find application across a wide range of industries, including agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, asphalt additives, anti-caking agents, water treatment, chemical synthesis, personal care, and household products. Among these, the asphalt additives segment is forecast to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years.

Market Size & Forecast

2018 Market Size: USD 3.4 Billion

2025 Projected Market Size: USD 4.9 Billion

CAGR (2019-2025): 5.0%

Asia Pacific : Largest market in 2018

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

A key trend in the industry is the preference of major companies to procure raw materials from regional and local manufacturers. This is due to the robust presence of a large number of small-scale and regional suppliers. Experienced market participants are also allocating substantial resources to R&D, aiming to launch novel products that will create lucrative market opportunities in the foreseeable future.

Key Players

India Glycols Ltd

Indo Amines

Qida Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Dafeng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Temix International S.R.L.

Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Solvay S.A.

Volant-Chem Group

KLK OLEO

AkzoNobel N.V.

Evonik Industries

Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH

Kao Corporation

Conclusion

The fatty amines market is growing, driven by their use in cleaning, personal care, and industrial products. Asia Pacific is the largest market. Key applications include asphalt additives, which are expected to see the fastest growth. Major companies are investing in R&D and sourcing raw materials locally.