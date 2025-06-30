U.S. Tendon Repair Market 2030: Advances in Surgical Techniques

U.S. Tendon Repair Market Overview

The U.S. tendon repair market was valued at USD 691.0 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.15 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by the increasing geriatric population, rising demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques, and a growing incidence of tendon-related injuries stemming from sports and other physical activities.

Age-related degeneration of soft tissues, particularly among older adults with weakened connective tissues, is a major contributing factor to the market’s expansion. Furthermore, the increasing rate of accidents—especially road accidents—is expected to further boost demand for soft tissue and tendon repair procedures.

Another significant growth catalyst is the rising adoption of orthopedic robotic platforms in hospitals across the U.S. For example, in March 2022, SRV Hospital, in collaboration with Lokmanya Hospital, launched a center of excellence in robotic orthopedics, which includes the use of Smith+Nephew’s handheld robotic system for knee surgeries. Major players like Smith & Nephew, Stryker, and DePuy Synthes are increasingly investing in robotic technologies. In October 2022, THINK Surgical received a USD 100 million investment from KDB Investment Global Healthcare Korea, aimed at accelerating the launch of innovative robotic surgery products.

Demographic changes in the U.S. are also reshaping the healthcare market. As reported by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2022, around 56 million Americans belonged to the geriatric age group. By 2030, this number is expected to exceed 73.1 million, significantly impacting healthcare demand—particularly for treatments related to musculoskeletal conditions, including tendon repair.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The rotator cuff repair segment accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2023, comprising 37.6% of the U.S. tendon repair market. This is primarily due to the high frequency of rotator cuff injuries, especially among athletes and individuals involved in physically demanding activities.

The suture anchor devices segment led the market in terms of revenue share in 2023. These devices are widely used in tendon repair procedures, particularly in arthroscopy, due to their superior strength and effectiveness.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 691.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.15 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 8.0%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Several major companies and emerging players are active in the U.S. tendon repair market:

Integra LifeSciences: Offers a wide range of solutions for foot, ankle, hand, wrist, spine, shoulder, tendon, and peripheral nerve repair, as well as neurosurgical implants and devices.

Smith+Nephew: A global MedTech firm focusing on repair and regeneration solutions for both soft and hard tissue. Its portfolio includes orthopedic reconstruction, sports medicine, trauma care, and endoscopic devices.

Stryker, Arthrex, Inc., and CONMED Corporation are also key players with extensive offerings in surgical and repair technologies.

Emerging participants include:

TendoMend: Specializing in minimally invasive implants and delivery systems for tendon repair.

BioPro, Inc.: Focuses on joint replacements and collaborates with orthopedic surgeons to develop and enhance implant technology.

Leading U.S. Tendon Repair Companies

Stryker

Arthrex, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Integra LifeSciences

Smith+Nephew

TendoMend

Alafair Biosciences

MiMedx

DePuy Synthes, Inc.

BioPro, Inc.

Parcus Medical (Anika Therapeutics, Inc.)

Aevumed, Inc.

Amniotics AB

BioTissue

Conclusion

The U.S. tendon repair market is positioned for steady and significant growth through 2030, supported by an aging population, advances in minimally invasive and robotic surgical procedures, and the growing number of sports- and accident-related injuries. As demographic shifts continue and healthcare innovations evolve, particularly in orthopedic robotics and soft tissue repair, the market is expected to expand from USD 691.0 million in 2023 to USD 1.15 billion by 2030, reflecting a strong CAGR of 8.0%.