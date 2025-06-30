14th Putnam County Wine & Music Fest is Proud to Announce its Lineup

Carmel, NY, 2025-06-30 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready for the 14th Putnam County Wine & Music Fest, happening on August 16-17, 2025, at the beautiful Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park, located at 201 Gipsy Trail Road, Carmel, NY. This beloved Hudson Valley tradition is the perfect summer weekend destination, offering a family-friendly atmosphere that welcomes everyone.

We have lined up an incredible roster of bands that you will not want to miss!

On Saturday, August 16th, the featured artists will be:

Brianna Barbosa delivers a captivating blend of Spanglish R&B, pop, and reggaeton.

Julie Corbalis, a musical powerhouse with six albums, including recordings with her band, Jules & The Family, and collaborations that feature her exceptional vocal and guitar talents.

School of Rock Beacon showcases some of the most talented young musicians in the Hudson Valley.

Jason Gisser, who brings classic rock, funk, southern rock, and soul to life.

Jungle Love, a Hudson Valley-based band, is celebrated for their electrifying performances. They have been repeatedly voted the Best of the Hudson Valley from 2021 to 2025.

On Sunday, August 17th, the featured artists will be:

Anker, a solo acoustic rock artist from Cranbury, NJ, renowned for his engaging stage presence and exceptional guitar work.

Andrea & The Armenian Rug Riders, a dynamic four-piece rock/pop band from Westchester County.

Hey Baby Band, delivering top-notch 60s and 70s rock, funk, and soul for over 30 years. With a powerhouse horn section, solid rhythm, keyboards, and guitar, the founder and lead singer, Jimmy Ekizian, possesses one of the finest voices in the Hudson Valley.

DJ Saggi of Reggaevybes.com, (TuneIn Radio), will be spinning the music in between sets. With over thirty years of entertaining crowds worldwide. He will surely get you on your feet.

The 14th Putnam County Wine & Music Fest will take place on Saturday from 11 AM to 6 PM and on Sunday from 11 AM to 5 PM. This year’s festival will feature Andy Rice, who will serve as both an emcee and performer with the Hey Baby Band.

The festival, held in Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park, promises to be vibrant and exciting. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, craft beers from 6 Degrees in the beer tent, and tastings from local wineries and distilleries. Additionally, there will be an array of arts and crafts. Families will also find a variety of activities for children, including face painting, sand art, and much more.

Our sponsors for the event include Hudson Valley Wine Magazine, WHUD, The Peak 107.1, and we are also partnered with Diversified Printing Solutions, Putnam County Savings Bank, George Hartshorn Paving, Durant’s Party Rentals, and Carmel Winwater.

Tickets are incredible value, including parking, wine tasting, and a keepsake wine glass. Early Bird Tasting Tickets are just $20 (which includes a tasting glass), general admission tickets are only $5, and children under sixteen enter for free. Get your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/14th-putnam-county-wine-music-fest-tickets-1297121598619.

For more details, visit https://www.putnamcountywinefest.com or contact us at press@putnamcountywinefest.com.

Please be advised: The fest will take place outdoors, regardless of weather conditions. No refunds. A valid ID is required for alcohol consumption. Along with wine tasting, food and beer will be available for purchase.

Don’t miss this unforgettable weekend.