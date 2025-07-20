Samyak Online Offers Outsourced Google Ads Services with Affordable Packages and Expert Account Management Backed by 20+ Years of Experience

New Delhi, India, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Samyak Online, a well-established Google Ads management company in India, is now offering structured and cost-effective Google Ads packages tailored for agencies and businesses looking to outsource Google Ads services. With over two decades of digital experience, Samyak Online provides end-to-end outsourced Google Ads solutions from campaign setup and daily optimization to performance tracking and reporting.

As paid advertising grows more complex, many agencies and in-house teams are turning to outsourcing Google Ads as a way to manage increasing workloads and improve campaign outcomes. Samyak Online’s Google-certified team handles keyword research, ad creation, bid management, A/B testing, and landing page reviews—delivering data-backed improvements while maintaining client branding and strategy.

“Most businesses waste ads spend not because they lack budgets, but because they lack time and skilled management,” said a spokesperson for Samyak Online. “We help them stay focused on growth while we take care of their Google Ads efficiently, transparently, and always aligned with their goals.”

Samyak Online’s Google Ads packages in India are ideal for:

Digital agencies in need of white-label ad management

eCommerce stores seeking to boost ROI from paid search

Local and service-based businesses targeting high-intent traffic

Enterprises requiring campaign scaling across regions or verticals

Clients can choose from monthly or project-based models, with dedicated support, real-time analytics, and a structured onboarding process. The outsourced model not only reduces in-house pressure but also enables faster campaign turnaround and more accurate optimization using tools like Google Ads Editor, Data Studio, and Keyword Planner.

About Samyak Online:

Based in New Delhi, Samyak Online is a digital marketing and web solutions provider with over 20 years of experience. The company serves clients globally with expertise in SEO, PPC, eCommerce marketing, and website development. As a trusted Google Ads outsourcing company in India, Samyak Online helps businesses scale their paid marketing campaigns while maintaining control, transparency, and performance. Their solutions are backed by certified specialists and proven methodologies that drive measurable results.

For updates, follow Samyak Online Services Pvt. Ltd on Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/samyakonlineindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/samyakonline

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samyakonlineindia/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/samyakonline/

Media Contact:

Company Name: Samyak Online Services Pvt. Ltd

Contact Person: Subhash Jain

Address: M-4, Mezzanine Floor, Samrat Bhawan,Ranjit Nagar Commercial Complex, New Delhi – India

Mobile no: 9599635435, 9013067254

Email: inquiry@samyakonline.net

Website: https://www.samyakonline.net/ppc/google-ads-services.php