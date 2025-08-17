Puente Costa Blanca Launches to Provide Strategic Business and Marketing Consultancy for Spanish Businesses

DÉNIA, ALICANTE, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Puente Costa Blanca, a new strategy-first marketing and business consultancy, officially announced its launch today. Founded by Dr. Marie Gabrielle A. Laguna, the firm is dedicated to providing businesses in the Costa Blanca, Alicante, and Valencia regions with the foundational strategy and expert digital execution required to achieve sustainable growth.

Puente Costa Blanca addresses a critical gap in the market, moving beyond temporary marketing tactics to build comprehensive growth engines for its clients. The consultancy’s core services include business strategy development, lead generation systems, professional website design, and advanced Search Engine Optimization (SEO). The firm’s mission is to serve as a long-term strategic partner for startups and established companies looking to win in a competitive landscape.

“Too many passionate business owners are guessing when it comes to their growth,” said Dr. Laguna. “They have a fantastic product or service, but they lack a cohesive strategy to connect with their ideal customers consistently. We build that bridge—’puente’—between a great business and its potential. Our approach is holistic; we ensure the business foundation is solid before we even begin to talk about marketing tactics.”

With a focus on data-driven decisions and a commitment to client success, Puente Costa Blanca aims to become the go-to resource for entrepreneurs seeking not just services, but a true partner in their growth journey.

For more information or to book a complimentary strategy call, visit https://puentecostablanca.es/.

About Puente Costa Blanca: Puente Costa Blanca is a strategy-first marketing and business consultancy based in the Costa Blanca region of Spain. We specialize in building sustainable growth systems for service-based businesses and startups through expert strategy, web development, SEO, and lead generation.

