Hon. Minister Shri Narhari Zirwad Extends Support to Shreekant Patil’s Initiatives for Rural Development

Nashik, India, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, Startup India Mentor, Chairperson of NIMA & MACCIA and BIS India National Sec. Committee Member, met Hon. Cabinate Minister Shri Narhari Zirwad, MH State at NIMA House to discuss his ongoing efforts in promoting startup culture, government subsidy schemes, and empowering marginalized communities on 11th August 2025. During the meeting, Shreekant Patil shared details of his work in facilitating access to government schemes such as export incentives and the PM Vishwakarma scheme, particularly benefiting women, SC, ST, and NT communities, all at no extra cost to the beneficiaries.

Shri Narhari ji Zirwad, impressed with Shreekant Patil’s contributions to social development, extended his support, offering assistance whenever required. He particularly emphasized the need to focus on tier-2 cities and rural communities, suggesting that efforts in these regions would help bridge developmental gaps and foster entrepreneurial growth.

The meeting was also attended by Hon. MLA Mrs. Saroj Tai Ahire, who expressed interest in CEng. Shreekant Patil’s work and requested his assistance in empowering the women’s communities in her constituency. She took Patil’s contact details and discussed future collaboration to support women’s entrepreneurship.

Shreekant Patil remains dedicated to his mission of giving back to society by facilitating access to government schemes and fostering sustainable business growth across diverse communities.