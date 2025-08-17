Hon. Minister Shri Narhari Zirwad Extends Support to Shreekant Patil’s Initiatives for Rural Development

Minister Zirwad offers support to Shreekant Patil’s initiatives, focusing on tier-2 cities, rural startups, and empowering women communities.

Posted on 2025-08-17 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Shreekant Patil Startup India Mentor with Minister Narhari Zirwad at NIMA Nashik

Nashik, India, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, Startup India Mentor, Chairperson of NIMA & MACCIA and BIS India National Sec. Committee Member, met Hon. Cabinate Minister Shri Narhari Zirwad, MH State at NIMA House to discuss his ongoing efforts in promoting startup culture, government subsidy schemes, and empowering marginalized communities on 11th August 2025. During the meeting, Shreekant Patil shared details of his work in facilitating access to government schemes such as export incentives and the PM Vishwakarma scheme, particularly benefiting women, SC, ST, and NT communities, all at no extra cost to the beneficiaries.

Shreekant Patil with Narhari Zirwad at NIMA Nashik

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shri Narhari ji Zirwad, impressed with Shreekant Patil’s contributions to social development, extended his support, offering assistance whenever required. He particularly emphasized the need to focus on tier-2 cities and rural communities, suggesting that efforts in these regions would help bridge developmental gaps and foster entrepreneurial growth.

The meeting was also attended by Hon. MLA Mrs. Saroj Tai Ahire, who expressed interest in CEng. Shreekant Patil’s work and requested his assistance in empowering the women’s communities in her constituency. She took Patil’s contact details and discussed future collaboration to support women’s entrepreneurship.

Shreekant Patil, Startup India Mentor, Consultant Govt Schemes, with Minister Narhari ji Zirwad at NIMA Nashik

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shreekant Patil remains dedicated to his mission of giving back to society by facilitating access to government schemes and fostering sustainable business growth across diverse communities.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution