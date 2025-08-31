Lucintel Forecasts the Global Smoke Ingredient Food Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-08-31 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global smoke ingredient food market looks promising with opportunities in the meat, fish, cheese, and nut and seed markets. The global smoke ingredient food market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the increasing trend of using natural and clean label ingredients in food products and increasing popularity of smoked cheese as a snack food among consumers.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in smoke ingredient food market to 2030 by type (wood, liquid, and powder), application (meat, fish, cheese, nuts and seeds, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that wood will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising demand for smoky flavours.

Within this market, meat will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for smoked meat products.

smoke ingredient food market

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing popularity of grilling and smoking food.

Kerry, Mane, Frutarom Industries, Red Arrow Products, Wiberg are the major suppliers in the smoke ingredient food market.

