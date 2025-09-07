Elior India acquires majority stake in Platos

Marks a strategic leap in institutional dining

Bengaluru, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Elior India, part of the France-headquartered Elior Group, one of the world’s leading corporate food services providers, today announced that it has taken a majority stake in Platos, a technology-led cafeteria management company, co-founded by Arjun Subramanian and Raj Jain in 2019. The move signals Elior’s intent to strengthen and elevate institutional dining in India, combining its depth in food services with Platos’ expertise in digital cafeteria platforms. The acquisition ensures continuity for existing clients while laying the foundation for an integrated, technology-first model of workplace dining.

At its core, this transaction is more than growth. It represents a shift in how institutional dining is delivered in India. Platos, co-founded in 2019, has its technology live across PAN India, while its catering aggregation business is already active across seven cities.

What began as a cafeteria-tech solution has evolved into a digital and aggregation platform that partners with food brands and institutional caterers, giving corporates greater choice and flexibility in workplace dining. Combined with Elior’s scale, culinary excellence, and uncompromising standards of food safety, the alliance creates a differentiated proposition for corporates seeking reliability, efficiency, and innovation in workplace dining.

Rohit Sawhney, CEO, Elior India, said, “Institutional dining in India is at a turning point. Clients no longer evaluate partners on food alone; they want transparency, accountability, and technology that makes workplace dining seamless. With Platos joining the Elior family, we are shaping more transparent, trusted, and engaging dining ecosystems for workforces across the country. And with Elior’s global expertise and scale, we are uniquely placed to deliver these outcomes with consistency and trust.”

Raj Jain, Co-founder, Platos, added, “We started Platos to simplify workplace dining, from meal ordering to subsidy management. Over time, we’ve grown into a digital and aggregation platform trusted by leading corporates, bringing greater flexibility and choice. Partnering with Elior is an exciting step; it gives us the scale to grow faster and the opportunity to reimagine workplace dining. With Elior’s culinary strength and our technology, we can redefine cafeteria experiences for the future of work.”

By 2026, Elior and Platos together are projected to serve over 1,50,000 meals daily across 150+ establishments in India, significantly expanding Elior’s digital-first dining footprint.

For corporates, the integration means a single partner managing everything from food preparation and vendor compliance to digital operations and employee engagement. For employees, it means the simplicity of a trusted app experience enriched with greater choice, quality, and consistency. For the industry, it signals a shift towards dining models that are integrated, scalable, and sustainable.

Elior brings to the table its global standards, operational expertise, and scale, while Platos contributes proven digital innovation and client-trusted platforms. Together, they will accelerate industry transformation, driving efficiency for corporates and elevating workplace dining into an experience that balances taste, technology, and trust.

Looking ahead, Elior and Platos will work on a joint roadmap focused on enhancing pre-ordering systems, cafeteria analytics, and sustainability-led initiatives to reduce food waste and improve efficiency. With this alliance, both companies are committed to setting new standards in institutional dining and delivering long-term value for clients and their employees.

About Elior India

Elior India, established in 2017, headquartered in Bengaluru, is a leading provider of premium food services for the corporate, education, and healthcare sectors. A subsidiary of the EUR 6.05 billion France-based Elior Group, which serves over 3.2 million guests daily across 11 countries, Elior India delivers over 90,000 meals every day across major cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Gurugram. With a team of over 1,700 professionals and a strong focus on chef-led innovation, nutrition, and sustainability, Elior India partners with organizations to transform everyday meals into curated dining experiences that enhance employee well-being and productivity. For more information, visit www.elior.in

About Platos

Platos is an end-to-end solution for corporate cafeterias with solutions for both technology and on-site service. The company offers best-in-class applications built with the latest technologies and features to completely digitize cafeterias, coupled with unparalleled on-site catering services to give the best catering experience. Platos has partnered with all the top corporate kitchens after a strict hygiene audit and stringent certificate checks. For more information, visit https://platos.in/

