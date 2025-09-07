Falkon SMS Unveils AI-Powered Messaging Suite to Boost Customer Engagement and Team Productivity

Delhi, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Falkon SMS, a leading provider of business messaging solutions, today announced the release of Falkon AI, a built-in assistant designed to help businesses write smarter, reply faster, and engage customers more effectively.

Falkon AI brings AI-powered writing and response tools directly into the SMS composer, eliminating the need to switch between apps or spend extra time drafting perfect messages. With just a single click, users can polish grammar, rewrite content, expand for more detail, or shorten text to keep communication concise. The assistant can also adjust tone, allowing businesses to switch between professional, casual, or even add friendly touches such as emojis—ensuring every message feels tailored to its audience.

“Our goal is to empower businesses of every size to improve communication without adding complexity,” said Suresh Gadiraju, CEO of Falkon SMS. “AI should simplify messaging while making it more meaningful and impactful.”

Key Features of Falkon AI include:

In-App Writing Help: Instantly rephrase, expand, shorten, or refine text to match the right context.

Multilingual Responses: Automatically reply to customer messages in multiple languages, including French and Spanish, with translation features for outbound messages coming soon.

Knowledge Training: Upload up to 100 MB of files or five public web pages to finetune Falkon AI , enabling faster and more accurate chatbot responses tailored to each business.

By combining generative AI with SMS, Falkon SMS makes advanced communication tools accessible to small businesses, service providers, and customer-facing teams. The update helps companies reduce appointment no-shows, improve response times, and deliver consistent, personalized customer experiences.