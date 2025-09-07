16th Annual Pharma Anti-Counterfeiting, Serialization & Supply Chain 2025

Posted on 2025-09-07 by in Biotech, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Dallas, TX, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — In an era where counterfeit pharmaceuticals pose an ever growing threat to global health and patient safety, the need for robust supply chain security and advanced anti-counterfeiting measures has never been more urgent. This conference serves as a vital platform for industry leaders, regulatory experts, and technology innovators to collaborate and strategize on securing the pharmaceutical supply chain. By attending this conference, you will be at the forefront of the fight against counterfeit pharmaceuticals, equipped with the latest tools and knowledge to ensure compliance, security, and trust in the pharmaceutical industry.

DELEGATE REGISTRATION:
Please contact Kavitha at E-mail kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in or call +44 20 3509 3779

Super EARLY BIRD PRICE (Valid Till 27th JUNE 2025)
1 Delegate – USD 799
Group Discount – USD 1598 ( 3 Delegates for the price of 2 )
EARLY BIRD PRICE (Valid Till 15th August 2025)
1 Delegate – USD 999
Group Discount – USD 1998 ( 3 Delegates for the price of 2 )
STANDARD PRICE
1 Delegate – USD 1499

SPONSORS:
Systech, EDGYN, Softgroup, Foster+Freeman, TrackTraceIT,
We have sponsorship opportunities available for the event, which gives you an opportunity to speak/exhibit, and create brand awareness. Here you can have a dedicated networking time, meet the leading international vendors and expand your knowledge of the latest business models. Please email to kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in for more details.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution