MET IoT Hosts Shreekant Patil on Self Employment Opportunities for Viksit Bharat

Nashik, India, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ — MET Institute of Technology, BKC, organized an engaging induction program for its first-year students of academic year 2025-26 on 8th September. The keynote address was delivered by Chartered Engineer Shreekant Patil, who shared insights on the theme Start Local, Grow Global: Self Employment in Viksit Bharat.

The session, held at 1 PM in the MET IoT Seminar Hall, was graced by the presence of faculty and students. Prof. Sandip Shelkar welcomed and felicitated the esteemed guest speaker Shreekant Patil.

In his keynote, CEng. Shreekant Patil emphasized the importance of self-employment in the evolving global scenario. Highlighting India’s transformation into the world’s 4th largest GDP and 3rd largest startup ecosystem, he shed light on opportunities offered through initiatives like Startup India, Standup India, ONDC, NSDC, and other government-led subsidy schemes.

Shreekant Patil, a Chartered Engineer and renowned entrepreneur, has been consistently contributing towards empowering students, MSMEs, SMEs, and exporters by guiding them on various government schemes, initiatives, and subsidy programs. Through his mentorship and deep knowledge of policies such as Startup India, Standup India, ONDC, NSDC, and multiple export promotion initiatives, he has been instrumental in enabling businesses and young innovators to access resources, scale operations, and compete in global markets. His efforts focus on creating awareness, fostering self-reliance, and nurturing entrepreneurial confidence aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Through real-world examples, Shreekant Patil motivated students to think innovatively, embrace entrepreneurship, and contribute to Viksit Bharat. He encouraged the young minds to focus on local solutions with a global outlook, aligning with India’s growth trajectory.

The induction program successfully set a strong foundation for students to embark on their academic journey with entrepreneurial zeal, combining innovation, self-reliance, and national vision.