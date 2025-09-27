hospit-AI-lity UPDATE: Walt Gets Some Upgrades

Toronto, Canada, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — The travel industry continues post lockdown recovery in spite of significant decreases in US bound travel. IATA recently reported that global passenger demand was up 4%, even with challenges facing US tourism. Those challenges may be related to the political landscape reinforcing the thinking that they may be short term and the US could be back in business after changes in government. Even with the rosy outlook, travel providers know how competitive the travel marketplace is and guest experiences could be the differentiator among brands. Those valuable guest experiences are created by frontline staff, the face of the business. Effective training of frontline teams has always been a monumental challenge for travel businesses but their skill sets and abilities have such significant impacts on the overall guest experience and brand perception. Evolution in technology has created better tools and platforms for training entry level travel workers, delivering essential and advanced guest service skills more effectively and at a much faster pace than traditional methods of training.

hospit-AI-lity Takes Travel Training to the Next Level

Travel is a fast paced industry and having weakness along the frontlines can have detrimental effects to overall guest experience and brand reputation. In a very crowded marketplace where preferences and guest perspectives carry a lot of weight, travel businesses cannot afford to have unskilled or unproductive individuals in those frontline teams. This is where hospit-AI-lity comes in. By delivering essential and advanced guest service skills and organizational habits at a much faster pace, travel new hires will acquire the training and methods they need to provide elevated guest service experiences on a consistent basis and from DAY ONE. hospit-AI-lity uses powerful AI based technology to retrieve relevant and proprietary training content and teaches new hires basic, intermediate and advanced communication and engagement skills through a more meaningful and interactive process. hospit-AI-lity extends functionality through its retrieval and data loading process and can be upgraded and optimized for reskilling and ongoing individual development. Frontline staff are the face of the travel brand and ensuring they have the skills, organizational habits and resources they need to do their jobs at a high level is critical in maintaining brand equity as well as improving financial facets of the travel business.

Optimization and Upgrades in the Backend

Introducing Walt, the interactive portal and lead training agent for the hospit-AI-lity platform. Although just starting out, we’ve upgraded Walt’s knowledge base with extended documentation and advanced file management that ensure fast and complete data retrieval, vectorization and accurate outputs to queries. Large language model prompts have been fine tuned to give Walt a more user friendly approach and style with the eventual move to a localized LLM in the near future. Data loaders and tokenizers have also been optimized up with slight changes to the mechanics of those tasks, resulting in faster data acquisition and cleaner embedding and vectorizing. Walt’s evaluation interface has also been streamlined for a much more visually appealing GUI and more user friendly functionality. Watch for more technology improvements as we move the model to a local box server that will enable access to Walt’s evaluation portal on demand.

What’s Next for Walt?

Walt will become the go to training tool for travel workers and is designed for the fast paced environment that is the travel business. After successful local LLM implementation and testing, the hospit-AI-lity mobile app will be the main access point for Walt and future training content. Mobile apps are a practical method for delivering Walt’s functionality with handheld and tablet devices, the key hardware tools for hospit-AI-lity’s training platform. Within the mobile app, Walt will have full voice and audio input / output capability, increasing engagement and interaction with the travel worker. Walt will also provide ongoing support to travel workers and can be utilized as a complete knowledge base when individuals have questions, need advice or want more information about a particular situation or scenario. After core training and transitioning, Walt can be used as a ‘pocket resource’ by frontline and guest facing teams, reducing time and effort in finding answers and ensuring only accurate information is delivered.

Evaluate Walt and Share Feedback

Walt, the lead training agent for hospit-AI-lity is available for evaluation and is ready to answer your questions. Get access to Walt here: https://hospit-ai-lity.com/HAIY_Sample_Model_Portal/. We appreciate your comments and feedback on your interactions with Walt.