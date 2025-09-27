Bond Rees Expands South Coast Presence with New Southampton Office to Meet Growing Demand for Private and Corporate Investigations

Southampton, UK, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, the UK’s leading private investigation agency, has announced the opening of its new Southampton office in response to the rising demand for private and corporate investigations across the South Coast. This expansion brings Bond Rees’ specialist services closer to clients in Hampshire and surrounding regions.

The new Southampton office will be strategically located in the city centre, offering easy access to transport links and providing a convenient hub for clients across the South Coast. Investigators based in Southampton will deliver a wide range of services, with particular demand expected for covert surveillance, financial investigations, and tracing services—three of the agency’s most frequently requested solutions.

“This expansion reflects the significant increase in enquiries we’ve received from Hampshire and surrounding areas,” said Aaron Bond, Founder of Bond Rees. “Southampton is a natural choice for us—it’s a city with excellent infrastructure, strong regional connections, and a growing need for both private and corporate investigation services. The new office will allow us to respond faster, meet clients face-to-face more easily, and conduct investigations with greater efficiency.”

The launch comes at a time when both businesses and individuals are facing heightened security challenges. Companies are increasingly turning to Bond Rees for corporate investigations, such as employee background checks, technical surveillance countermeasures (bug sweeps), and data recovery. Meanwhile, private clients are seeking assistance with issues ranging from cybercrime and AI-driven scams to relationship concerns and tracing missing persons.

Bond Rees’ reputation for results is underpinned by exclusive resources, including access to advanced databases unavailable to the public, and a highly skilled team of ex-military, ex-police, and cybersecurity experts. This expertise has helped the agency achieve a 98.7% success rate and gain recognition in leading national and international news reports.

The Southampton office opening forms part of Bond Rees’ ongoing expansion strategy, which has already seen new offices established across the UK and internationally. Further openings are planned as the company strengthens its global presence.

About Bond Rees

Bond Rees is the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, with a nationwide network of experienced investigators. The agency specialises in delivering actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, and businesses, with a reputation built on discretion, professionalism, and results.

Press Contact:

Aaron Bond

bondrees@gmail.com

0800 002 9468

https://www.bondrees.com

Find out more about Bond Rees Southampton: https://www.bondrees.com/private-investigator/southampton/