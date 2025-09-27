Startup Mentor Shreekant Patil Evaluates Ideas at MVP KBTCOE’s Internal SIH 2025

Nashik, India, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — MVP KBTCOE Nashik organized its Internal Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2025 on 16th September 2025 from 10:30 AM onwards under the initiative of the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC). The event aimed to encourage students to showcase their innovative ideas and provide technological solutions to real-world problems.

The institution had the privilege of welcoming CEng Shreekant Patil, Founder, Startup India Mentor, and Committee Chairman at NIMA and MACCIA, as the Chief External Jury for this internal idea challenge – SIH 2025

CEng. Shreekant Patil has been actively contributing as an evaluator for Smart India Hackathon since 2023 and has played a pivotal role in supporting various innovation challenges across institutional, district, state, national, and international levels. He is also associated with reputed platforms such as the Wadhwani Foundation, the Global Startup Awards, and multiple other prestigious initiatives as a startup jury and evaluator.

During the event, CEng Shreekant Patil evaluated the students’ ideas, guided participants with valuable insights, and encouraged them to pursue innovation with determination and focus creating startup ecosystem in Nashik region. His presence served as a great source of motivation for young innovators at MVP KBTCOE, helping them to prepare for larger national-level competitions.