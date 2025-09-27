Japan IT Week Autumn 2025 to Feature MEET Korea and Global IT Exhibitors

Tokyo, Japan, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Japan IT Week Autumn 2025, the country’s leading exhibition for IT and Digital Transformation (DX), is set to open its doors from October 22 to 24, at Makuhari Messe, Japan. The three-day event, organised by RX Japan, will bring together a global audience of industry professionals to explore the latest in IT, digital transformation, digital marketing, and e-commerce solutions.

Building on the Momentum of Spring 2025

The upcoming Autumn edition builds on the strong results of Japan IT Week Spring 2025, which welcomed 57,802 visitors and hosted 1,033 exhibitors, including 296 international companies from 38 countries. These figures underscore the event’s role as a global hub for IT innovation and cross-border partnerships.

Special Initiative: MEET KOREA

A highlight of the Autumn 2025 edition will be MEET KOREA, a special initiative commemorating the 60th anniversary of Japan–Korea diplomatic relations. Through a series of sub-events, MEET KOREA aims to support Korean companies entering the Japanese market and foster deeper collaboration in IT between the two countries.

“We’re excited to introduce MEET Korea this year,” stated Mr. Kenji Okabe, Japan IT Week Show Director. “It’s a great opportunity for Japanese and Korean companies to connect, share ideas, and build partnerships that drive the future of IT. We believe it will add tremendous value to the show and the industry as a whole.”

MEET Korea will feature a variety of engaging programs and opportunities, including networking programs that connect Japanese and Korean businesses; showcases of Korean IT solutions for the Japanese market; special conferences that highlight Korea’s latest IT trends; matchmaking counters inside the venue for direct business connections; and a stamp rally and other engaging programs that allow visitors to experience Korea’s advanced technologies and services firsthand.

A World-Class Exhibitor Lineup

Japan IT Week Autumn 2025 will feature a diverse range of exhibitors, from established tech giants to emerging innovators. While the final list will be announced closer to the event, attendees can expect to see leading names such as Fujitsu, SAP Japan, KEYENCE, NEC, Nikon, Uber Japan, and more.

Four Specialised Shows Under One Roof

Japan IT Week Autumn 2025 will once again be part of four co-located trade shows, offering visitors a comprehensive overview of digital transformation trends and solutions:

Japan IT Week – System development, IoT, cybersecurity, and IT talent solutions

Japan DX Week – Digital transformation, AI, and business automation

Sales & Digital Marketing Week – Marketing and sales technology innovations

E-commerce & Store Week – Solutions for e-commerce, logistics, and retail operations

In addition to this comprehensive showcase, these concurrent events will also be hosting a series of conference sessions and lecture programs—accessible to both exhibitors and visitors across the four shows and their respective specialised sub-shows.

Be Part of Japan’s Leading IT and DX (digital transformation) Event

Japan IT Week Autumn 2025 invites both industry professionals to take part in the three-day exhibition. Exhibitors can connect with decision-makers, explore new markets, and showcase their innovations on a global stage, while visitors will gain firsthand access to the latest technologies, expert insights, and valuable networking opportunities.

For the full exhibitor directory and event updates, including details of MEET Korea, please visit the official website: https://www.japan-it.jp/hub/en-gb.html

Visitor Registration: Entry Badge Registration Form | Japan IT Week, Japan DX Week, Sales & Digital Marketing Week, E-commerce & Store Week [Autumn]

Exhibitor Inquiry: EXHIBITON INFORMATION REQUEST | Japan IT Week, Japan DX Week, Sales & Digital Marketing Week, E-commerce & Store Week