Gunshot Detection Systems Market 2030: Top Players and Innovations

Gunshot Detection Systems Market Overview

The global gunshot detection systems market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.38 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is being fueled by rapid advancements in technology, particularly in acoustic sensors, data analytics, and machine learning algorithms.

These innovations are significantly improving the accuracy and reliability of gunshot detection systems, minimizing false alarms and providing more precise location data. The development of portable and drone-mounted detection units is also broadening their applicability across different environments and scenarios.

Urban centers around the world are increasingly deploying these systems to enhance public safety and reduce response times to shooting incidents. Real-time alerts generated by gunshot detection technologies are helping law enforcement agencies respond more efficiently, contributing to efforts to curb gun violence in densely populated areas. This trend is being driven by growing public concern and municipal investments in advanced surveillance infrastructure.

Gunshot detection systems are also being integrated into smart city frameworks, leveraging existing infrastructure such as streetlights and traffic cameras. This integration forms a more interconnected urban safety network, enabling cohesive and data-driven public safety strategies. These synergies are further propelling market growth as cities continue to invest in scalable and intelligent surveillance solutions.

Governments and military agencies represent a significant portion of the market. These systems are increasingly used for border security, military installations, and conflict zones, offering enhanced situational awareness and the protection of personnel and assets. The adoption by the defense sector is supported by rising defense budgets and modernization efforts.

In addition to government use, the adoption of gunshot detection systems is expanding among commercial and private institutions, including schools, hospitals, malls, and corporate campuses. These organizations are turning to such technologies to safeguard employees, visitors, and infrastructure, reflecting a broader shift towards proactive and preventive security measures in public-facing environments.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the market in 2023, accounting for over 40% of global revenue.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% from 2024 to 2030.

By end use, the defense & government segment dominated in 2023, capturing approximately 78% of the market share.

By installation type, fixed installations held the highest share in 2023.

By application, the outdoor segment generated the largest revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 1.04 Billion

: USD 1.04 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 2.38 Billion

: USD 2.38 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 12.7%

: 12.7% Leading Region in 2023: North America

Key Companies & Competitive Landscape

Several major players are shaping the gunshot detection systems market through technological innovation and strategic expansion. Notable companies include:

RTX Corporation – A global aerospace and defense firm offering gunshot detection systems equipped with dual-mode acoustic and infrared sensors, capable of over 99.9% detection accuracy and automatic law enforcement alerts.

ACOEM Group – Specializes in environmental monitoring and industrial safety, with its Acoustic Threat Detection (ATD) system offering rapid gunshot identification and alert capabilities through a network of compact acoustic sensors.

SoundThinking, Inc. – Known for its ShotSpotter system, the company offers a suite of public safety technologies including AI-powered weapons detection and acoustic alert tools, aimed at improving community safety and law enforcement response.

Databuoy Corporation – Developer of ShotPoint, an advanced localization system that uses acoustic sensors to detect and pinpoint gunfire, enabling quick and accurate emergency responses.

Key Companies in the Gunshot Detection Systems Market

These companies collectively command a significant market share and influence global trends:

ACOEM Group

RTX Corporation

Thales Group

QinetiQ Group

IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries)

ArianeGroup

SoundThinking, Inc.

Tracer Technology Systems, Inc.

Databuoy

Omnilert LLC

Conclusion

The gunshot detection systems market is undergoing rapid expansion, driven by technological innovation, rising concerns over public safety, and increasing adoption across government, military, and private sectors. North America continues to dominate the market, with strong contributions from the U.S. Ongoing integration with smart city infrastructure and the emergence of portable detection technologies are creating new growth avenues. With a projected CAGR of 12.7%, the market is expected to more than double in value by 2030, reaching USD 2.38 billion, as stakeholders worldwide prioritize intelligent, real-time threat detection systems to enhance security and responsiveness.