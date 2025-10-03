TTS Development Roundup: September 2025

TORONTO, Canada, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — The travel industry has always been quick to adopt new technology in both the consumer and operational side of the business. From the very first Kodak cameras that appeared in the late 1800s to today’s highly capable smartphone devices, travelers have embraced technology that offers real benefits and elevates the overall travelling experience. A recent survey from Hilton indicated that 76% of global travelers look for branded mobile applications that reduce the stresses associated with planning and executing travel. As smartphone technology evolves, so do traveler expectations. In 2023, 68% of traffic for travel and hospitality websites were rendered on mobile devices as the preference for smartphone use before and during travel continues to grow alongside device capabilities. AI is one of the more recent trends in travel with the industry embracing the technology with open arms along many facets of the business. Travel Technology Solutions has projects in process that harness the capabilities of mobile devices to extend benefits and conveniences to both travelers and travel businesses.

Simplifying Medical Travel with medTOUR+assist

The medical tourism market continues to ramp up as increasing costs drive consumers to more affordable health care options abroad. Market valuation is expected to reach $35.9 billion (USD) by 2032, more than tripling 2022’s totals. Researching and planning medical travel has its own layers of complexity and can increase stress levels and anxiety of travel consumers exploring those options. medTOUR+assist is an indev mobile app from TTS that aims to simplify the complexities of medical travel planning and organization while increasing peace of mind to the user. Some core functions of medTOUR+assist are:

Appointment reminders and calendar organization

Before and after healthcare checklists

One touch access to local healthcare resources and facility navigation

Notification controls for key events

Document storage and retrieval

Trip tracker functionality for transportation and accommodations

Mobile device capabilities have evolved and medTOUR+assist harnesses the functionality to deliver significant conveniences and benefits to medical and wellness travelers. Please visit the medTOUR+assist microsite for more information and downloads. Online evaluation expected by late November 2025.

PokkeTTREK Helps Travelers and Travel Businesses

Technology and travel has had a solid relationship and in this era, mobile devices are the must-have go-to travel accessory. Advanced connectivity and extended functionality makes smartphones a primary choice for travel research, organization, purchases, media collection and of course, the latest information with just a few clicks. PokkeTTREK is an all in one travel application that tracks vital trip statistics, provides mapping visualizations, organizes important travel information and has a built in media device that captures images and videos directly within the app. In addition to the benefits and conveniences to travel users, PokkeTTREK has a secondary mission to provide significant marketing benefits to travel businesses. Travel is a highly preferential business and PokkeTTREK can provide valuable marketing data from user interactions with the app. Travel brands with ‘captive audiences’ can benefit from PokkeTTREK’s insights through its modular design and white labeling possibilities. Visit the PokkeTTREK microsite for more details and evaluation mock-ups. Online and interactive evaluations expected in early November, 2025.

Opening New Markets with TripReMIT

The travel industry has always been quick to adopt new technologies, especially when it comes to online and digital payments. With most travel business occurring online through websites or mobile apps, having the latest payment technology is crucial, even more so for small and midsize travel operations. The current payment landscape sees increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies as a payment type and for travel businesses, accepting crypto could open up a brand new demographic and buying group. TripReMIT is a vertically integrated technology that enables small and midsize travel providers the ability to accept BITCOIN and ETHER (the currency based on the ETHEREUM network). For a growing base of travel consumers, crypto is used exclusively and statistics have suggested increased loyalty, patronage and spending among vendors that accept cryptocurrency as a payment type. TripReMIT is an all in one solution that provides user facing elements, payment API generation, webhook messaging and engagement / resolution with the payment gateway. On the backend, TripReMIT delivers customizable reporting and payment notifications as well as user preference data and event logging. A cold wallet interface gateway allows users to directly connect their cold storage crypto devices adding another secured payment option. Redundant blockchain checks ensure transactions are fulfilled, complete and secured. Visit the TripReMIT microsite for more information and details. Payment model scripting is in progress (Sep 2025).

Technology That Solves Problems and Delivers Benefits

The travel industry has recovered from global lockdowns and is back on the growth track as both leisure and business travel finally surpass pre-pandemic levels. In spite of a changing political landscape, travel demand edges higher and with it, mobile device usage. Smartphones are now the go-to technology for trip planning, research and purchasing as well as use during travel. TTS is developing 3 key technologies that elevate traveler experiences and bring significant benefits to travel businesses. For more information on these projects, please visit the TTS Media Center for access to media, downloads and platform microsites. Access to live evaluation samples for hospit-AI-lity and ClimAIteTRACK are also available through the Media Center.