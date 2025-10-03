CRMJetty Rolls Out 6 Powerful New Features to Enhance CRM Portal Capabilities

LOS ANGLES, CA, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — CRMJetty, a leading provider of no-code portal solutions, has announced the launch of six new features designed to enhance functionality across Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and other major CRM platforms. These enhancements highlight CRMJetty’s focus on delivering customizable, secure, and efficient portals for industries such as insurance, education, nonprofits, real estate, healthcare, finance, and IT services.

Six New Features to Enhance Administrative Control and Portal Performance:

User Activity Management

Track and audit all portal user actions—including logins, logouts, document views, edits, creations, and deletions—through a centralized admin panel. Each activity is recorded with a timestamp, user ID, and action type. The data is fully searchable, making it easy to gain quick insights and generate reports.

Role-Wise Redirection Post Login

Automatically direct users to their relevant landing page after login based on their role, such as Customer, Vendor, or Admin. This is configurable via the login page widget, enabling quick access to important features.

Multisite Support

Manage multiple branded sites from a single portal platform. Each site can have its own domain, content, and access rules, making it ideal for handling different partners, regions, or business units from one centralized interface.

Global Filter

Add a global filter to dashboards that syncs across lists, charts, KPIs, and counters. This provides a consistent view of filtered data and improves the user experience in data-heavy dashboards.

Import and Export

Move configurations—such as pages, user roles, and workflows—between sandbox and production environments with ease. Role-based permissions ensure only authorized users can perform imports or exports.

Custom Widget Builder

Create custom widgets using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript with integration to real-time CRM data. Supports multilingual content and role-based visibility, enabling flexible UI customization without extensive development work.

“These features embody our mission to empower businesses by simplifying CRM portal management with secure, customizable, and user-focused solutions,” said Maulik Shah, CEO of Biztech, CRMJetty’s parent group. “With CRMJetty, clients gain modular, drag-and-drop portal setups and the ability to scale as needed, all while ensuring high ROI and minimal technical overhead.”

The enhancements are now live and available to all CRMJetty users across supported platforms.

About CRMJetty

CRMJetty specializes in building custom portal solutions for leading CRM platforms—Dynamics 365, Salesforce, SuiteCRM, and SugarCRM—offering ready-to-integrate solutions for customer, partner, vendor, and custom portals. With over 8 years of experience, 120+ portal integrations, and a global presence in 21+ countries, CRMJetty is dedicated to simplifying digital engagement through modular, secure, and high-impact portal experiences.

Contact & Learn More:

Visit: www.crmjetty.com

Email: sales@crmjetty.com