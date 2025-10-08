RealEstateCollege.us Launches Groundbreaking Affordable and Flexible Pre-License Course for prospective Connecticut Real Estate Agents

MOCA, Puerto Rico, 2025-10-08 — /EPR Network/ — RealEstateCollege.us, a leading provider of online real estate education, today announced the launch of its new, incredibly affordable 60-hour pre-license course for aspiring real estate agents in Connecticut. Designed to remove financial and scheduling barriers, the course is offered for a single low fee of $199 or an innovative pay-as-you-go plan of $18 per module.

This comprehensive course meets all the educational requirements set by the Connecticut Real Estate Commission for salesperson licensing. RealEstateCollege.us is committed to providing exceptional value, making it one of the lowest-cost online real estate schools in the state without compromising on the quality of education.

“The path to a new career in real estate should be accessible to everyone,” said Dr. Rodney Farthing, founder and lead instructor of RealEstateCollege.us. “For over 25 years, I’ve seen how cost and rigid schedules can deter talented individuals from entering this rewarding field. With this new Connecticut course, we’ve torn down those walls. We offer a premium education at an unprecedented price, with the flexibility modern students need to succeed.”

Unmatched Flexibility and Affordability

Prospective students can choose the payment plan that best fits their budget:

* One-Time Payment: A single payment of $199 for the entire 60-hour course.

* Pay-As-You-Go Plan: $18 per module for 20 individual modules, allowing students to manage their education costs with ease.

Both options include full access to RealEstateCollege.us’s flexible learning schedule, which offers day, evening, and weekend classes entirely online. This allows students to balance their education with work, family, and other commitments.

Expert Instruction You Can Trust

RealEstateCollege.us is led by Dr. Rodney Farthing, a seasoned professional with over a quarter-century of experience in real estate education as an instructor and school administrator. Dr. Farthing’s expertise ensures that the curriculum is not only approved for licensing but is also practical, effective, and engaging, preparing students thoroughly for their state exam and their future careers.

In addition to the new Connecticut course, RealEstateCollege.us continues to offer pre-license education for aspiring real estate agents in Ohio, upholding the same standards of affordability, flexibility, and quality.

For more information or to enroll in the Connecticut 60-hour pre-license course, visit www.RealEstateCollege.us

About RealEstateCollege.us

RealEstateCollege.us is an online real estate school dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable, and flexible pre-license education to aspiring real estate agents in Ohio and Connecticut. Based in Moca, Puerto Rico and Toledo, Ohio, RealEstateCollege.us is a DBA of EdFree LLC and LearnRealEstate.online. Founded and instructed by Dr. Rodney Farthing, a veteran with over 25 years in the field, the school’s mission is to make real estate career education accessible to all, breaking down financial and scheduling barriers to help students launch successful new careers.

Media Contact:

Dr. Rodney Farthing

Owner

rod@edfree.org

734-322-2818

RealEstateCollege.us