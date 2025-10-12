IP Revivals and Casual Dominance In FoxData’s Latest Mobile Gaming Charts Analysis

Central District, Hong Kong, 2025-10-12 — /EPR Network/ — FoxData Global Mobile Data Research Center announced findings from its weekly global mobile game report, covering download and revenue rankings on the Apple App Store and Google Play from September 26 to October 2, 2025. This research emphasizes the resurgence of classic intellectual properties and the unyielding appeal of casual games, providing publishers with data-driven benchmarks for navigating competitive user acquisition and monetization in a maturing market.

Apple App Store download trends featured Supercell’s Clash Royale at number one for the second week, sustained by persistent live operations and tournaments that enhance competitive retention. PUBG Mobile surged to second, fueled by a K-pop collaboration incorporating themed outfits, music-synced emotes, festival-style lobbies, and Lucky Spin rewards. Plants vs. Zombies 3 made its global debut at ninth following its September 26 launch, reintroducing a 12-year-old franchise with updated tower-defense elements. Subway Surfers anchored tenth, showcasing its broad, evergreen traction in emerging markets.

In revenue rankings, Asian role-playing games reclaimed leadership on iOS. Honor of Kings topped the charts with Season 41’s rollout and a new hero introduction. Dungeon & Fighter: Origins secured second through its reliance on traditional mechanics, role-based gameplay, and expansive team collaborations. Pokémon TCG Pocket and SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL broke into the top ten, leveraging loyal fan communities for strong monetization. Puzzle-board hybrids Royal Match and MONOPOLY GO! held firm in Western regions, evidencing their long-term revenue stability.

Google Play downloads were commanded by casual experiences, as Subway Surfers reached first via a Brawl Stars crossover season. Pizza Ready! and Ludo King ascended on the back of social casual demand, while Tile Explorer and Extreme Car Driving entered rankings amid puzzle and racing genre buzz. Tile Club and Tile Explorer’s dual presence underscored puzzle games’ viral momentum. Free Fire MAX advanced with its Diwali 2025 event calendar, delivering festive rewards and seasonal activities.

Revenue on Google Play reflected Korean RPG prowess, with Netmarble’s Vampir RPG at the forefront, affirming the region’s monetization expertise. Lineage M rose post-Burning Heart update, demonstrating legacy MMORPGs’ ability to recapture high-value spending. Candy Crush Saga gained ground, highlighting puzzle titles’ enduring Western appeal. Whiteout Survival and Last War: Survival persisted but exhibited fatigue, pointing to innovation imperatives.

Cross-platform insights identified evergreens like Subway Surfers, Roblox, and Clash Royale as consistent performers. IP revivals such as Plants vs. Zombies 3 and SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL debuted strongly on iOS, with Android opportunities ahead. Strategy life games Whiteout Survival and Last War: Survival declined across platforms, signaling market saturation.

This report illustrates how IP revivals and casual virality are reshaping Q4 dynamics, with seasonal events in Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile, and Free Fire driving surges.

Source: https://foxdata.com/en/blogs/foxdata-weekly-report-clash-royale-leads-ios-rpgs-power-revenue-growth/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=muthu-seoPR