Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Surges with Circular Economy

In 2024, the global post-consumer recycled plastics market was valued at USD 11.78 billion and is forecast to grow to USD 21.64 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4 % over 2025–2030. Growth is largely driven by mounting environmental concerns and tightening regulations on plastic waste management, which are pushing industries to adopt more sustainable practices.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the greatest share of global revenues, making up 45.1 % of the market.

North America is projected to exhibit a growth rate of 10.7 % over the forecast period.

Among sources, the bottles segment dominated with a 75.4 % revenue share in 2024.

In terms of type, Polyethylene (PE) was the leading polymer, contributing 20.1 % of revenues in 2024.

Several forces are shaping market dynamics. Companies are increasingly embedding corporate sustainability commitments into operations, while governments are introducing initiatives supporting circular economy models. Adoption of post-consumer recycled plastics is gaining traction across sectors including packaging, automotive, and construction. Technological advances—especially in AI and robotic sorting—are improving the efficiency and accuracy of recycling operations, which help reduce contamination and boost recoverable yield. Rising awareness among consumers and businesses of plastic waste impacts, combined with regulatory pressure, further supports the shift toward recycled materials.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 11.78 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 21.64 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 10.4 %

Dominant Region (2024): Asia Pacific

The market’s expansion is further enabled by strong regulatory frameworks that mandate recycled content and restrict single-use plastics. In parallel, the shift toward sustainable products by consumers is strengthening demand for recycled plastic materials. Together, these elements are expected to propel the market toward its forecasted valuation.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Major participants in the post-consumer recycled plastics sector are implementing strategic moves to strengthen their positions. They are forming partnerships and alliances centered around recycling technology, scaling capabilities, and maximizing resource efficiency. Many are also launching new product lines incorporating recycled feedstocks to meet rising consumer demand and regulatory targets.

For instance, Evonik Industries AG produces specialty additives to enhance mechanical recycling processes, under brands such as TEGO Cycle, aimed at elevating performance and quality of recycled plastics. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. is developing polymers and chemical processes to improve plastic recyclability and support circular economy models. These efforts exemplify how companies focus on technological differentiation, vertical integration, and sustainable innovation to secure competitive advantage in a growing market.

Key Companies List

The leading firms in the post-consumer recycled plastics space include:

BASF SE

SABIC

Evonik Industries AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Arkema

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

SUEZ SA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Covestro AG

These key players collectively command a significant share of the industry, influencing standards, innovation, and market direction.

Conclusion

Overall, the post-consumer recycled plastics market is on a robust growth trajectory, propelled by regulatory reinforcement, shifting consumer preferences, and accelerating technological innovation in recycling. Asia Pacific is leading the charge today, while North America is poised for strong growth. The dominance of bottle sources and polyethylene in current revenue underscores the maturity of those segments, even as non-bottle and alternative polymer types like polystyrene gain momentum. Major industry players are actively investing in innovation and partnerships to capture value in this evolving landscape. Going forward, the interplay of policy, technology, and market demand will determine how quickly and efficiently the industry can scale its contribution toward a more circular, sustainable plastics ecosystem.

