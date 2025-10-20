TTS Development Roundup: October 2025

TORONTO, Canada, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Travel growth continues to be robust in spite of US political turmoil and a sketchy global economic landscape. A recent UN Tourism statistic indicated that 690 million tourists traveled during the first 6 months of 2025, an increase of 33 million tourists over the same period in 2024. Ever growing demand for travel is also driving demand for technology as smartphone usage during travel ramps up adjacent to passenger volumes. A survey from BankMyCell suggested that 55.5% of leisure travelers check their mobile devices 1 to 5 times per hour. Increasing demand for apps is driving development of technology that fully utilizes the capabilities and connectivity of today’s smartphone devices. Travel Technology Solutions has several projects in the pipeline that deliver significant benefits to travelers and travel businesses. Read on for this month’s updates on current developments at TTS.

hospit-AI-lity and Walt Advance with New Improvements

We continue to improve and optimize Walt and the hospit-AI-lity training platform with additions to the current knowledge base, better file organization, document formatting and better use of intended vocabulary that is industry specific. Data loaders and vectoring scripts are being upgraded with more functionality and deeper graphing and embedding capabilities to improve and expand Walt’s response to user queries. We’ve introduced random Question and Answer capabilities so Walt will ask an industry related question at random times during the interaction. Sample training content mapping has begun and will be introduced to Walt on a unit by unit basis. The Large Language Model (LLM) that Walt uses will be migrated to a local box for evaluation as new training material is introduced. Walt’s production form will be in a mobile application and resources and LLMs will be tuned for mobile use in the field. Take Walt for a test drive and give us your feedback and suggestions. Get access here: https://traveltechnologysolutions.net/EvalPortal/#haiy

medTOUR+assist Gets Major Suggested Feature

Medical and wellness travel demand is set to grow significantly as medical travelers seek more affordable healthcare options abroad. Inflationary pressures and reduced capacity in Western countries is driving the demand for medical travel and medTOUR+assist is a mobile app that helps travelers plan and organize complex medical and wellness trips. medTOUR+assist maximizes the functionality of smartphones to deliver conveniences and relieve the stresses associated with medical travel planning. A recent suggestion from a Bluesky user made logical sense, enabling medTOUR+assist functionality in a desktop environment for those with visual or other impairments. The desktop application and mobile application would connect and all relevant data would be available on the device after completing the setup on the desktop device. We appreciated the feedback and have begun mapping out the desktop version of medTOUR+assist to work in conjunction with the mobile app. Design mockups will be available for evaluation soon (November 2025).

ClimAIteTRACK Evaluation Now Online

This year’s hurricane season continues to suggest that climate change is real and weather event severity and frequency is ramping up. For insurance companies, this is a major challenge as residential and commercial insurance claims continue to increase across the globe. ClimAIteTRACK is a new insurance data analytics tool that creates data driven climate assessments for specific areas. Using ‘machine learning methods’, advanced data acquisition and proprietary data analytics, ClimAIteTRACK generates an Environmental Assessment Grade (EAG) for a target area, with a specified report start date that businesses can use to optimize premium revenue and provide client facing transparency for those premium adjustments. Evaluation of ClimAIteTRACK is now online and we welcome your feedback on the technology. Get access to the evaluation here: https://traveltechnologysolutions.net/EvalPortal/#ctrack

Technology for Growing Markets

With mobile use before, during and after travel on the rise, demand for apps and technology ramps up alongside. Another project by TTS is PokkeTTREK, a mobile trip tracking app that maximizes device functionality and delivers benefits to the traveler and travel businesses with enhanced preference and trend insights. Cryptocurrency continues to gain traction in the payment market and TripReMIT is a lightweight, embeddable technology from TTS that enables small and midsize travel providers the ability to accept major cryptocurrencies for travel purchases. Travel businesses that provide an option for assets such as BITCOIN, can open up new demographics and buying groups for their brands. Developing technologies is an evolution and we are always looking for feedback from the public on our systems and platforms. Evaluations for hospit-AI-lity and ClimAIteTRACK are available and we appreciate user and public feedback. Please visit the sites for access to the evaluations.