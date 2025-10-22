Nor-Tech HPC Clusters Feature Cornelis Omni-Path; Offering Significant Advantages Over Alternatives

Minneapolis, MN, 2025-10-22 — /EPR Network/ — Nor-Tech, a leading systems integrator of high-performance computing solutions, today announced benchmark results demonstrating compelling performance and value for engineering simulation workloads including Ansys Fluent 2024 R1 and Ansys LS-DYNA 12.2.2 on Cornelis Networks’ Omni-Path interconnects. In recent multi-node tests on AMD EPYC-based platforms, when compared with InfiniBand, Omni-Path delivered:

– Up to 1.35x higher performance per dollar, reflecting both stronger scaling and more favorable adapter/switch/cable pricing.

– Higher runs-per-hour, indicating strong parallel efficiency.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “With Cornelis Omni-Path, our Fluent and LS-DYNA clusters scale efficiently across nodes and keep total solution costs in check—so our clients can run more jobs, iterate designs faster and meet deadlines with confidence.”

Nor-Tech builds and supports clusters based on the Cornelis CN5000 end-to-end portfolio, enabling large-scale CFD/FEA deployments with open-source, in-distro software and flexible air or liquid cooling. These fully integrated, turnkey clusters optimized for Ansys Fluent and LS-DYNA with Cornelis Omni-Path, include options for scaling to director-class switching as needs grow.

In addition, users can accelerate throughput and reduce queue times with these clusters—translating directly into faster iteration cycles and lower cost-per-solve models for applications that include aerodynamics, combustion, automotive safety and more.

Olson added, “Our engineering customers want two things: faster solves and better ROI. Our experience and these results show Nor-Tech’s Omni-Path integrated technology can deliver both.”

To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high -performance computer solution provider for two Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high-performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Contracts include: Minnesota State IT, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V.