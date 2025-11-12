Woodland Hills Lawyer, Barry P. Goldberg, Esq., will be Featured Soloist with the Lawyers Philharmonic on Dec. 6th.

Santa Monica, California, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Award winning personal injury attorney Barry P. Goldberg, Esq. will be performing with the Los Angeles Lawyers Philharmonic on December 6, 2015, at 7:30 p.m. at the John Adams Performing Arts Center in Santa Monica. He will be performing the first movement of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Trombone Concerto. Also, on the program the orchestra will be performing Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony, Mozart’s Requiem, Bizet’s Carmen Suite and selections from the Sound of Music.

Barry was an accomplished local trombonist and played with the UCLA jazz ensemble, among other prominent groups. Barry “retired” from his music to pursue a legal career and raise his family in the west San Fernando Valley. After a layoff of 30 years, Barry rekindled his relationship with music and began playing again. It soon became apparent that there were musical opportunities everywhere and Barry rehearsed with many local bands and orchestras. Given his growing law practice, Barry decided to limit his musical activities to the “legal” groups, under the baton of Gary Greene, Esq.—The Los Angeles Lawyers Philharmonic and the Big Band of Barristers, where he is the Trombone Principal and lead Trombone, respectively.

The Los Angeles Lawyers Phil performs every year at the Walt Disney Concert Hall along with the related choral group the Legal Voices. The Orchestra performs a mix of classical standards and contemporary Broadway favorites. The Big Band of Barristers have performed at elite venues throughout Southern California. The Band boasts an award from the American Bar Association as “the Best Legal Band” and the group was invited to perform in Washington D.C. in the great hall at the Library of Congress.

In his decades of playing, Barry has never performed a concerto in front of an orchestra. “Although I was encouraged by many directors to play a concerto, the timing never really worked out for me. In fact, I was going to play the Rimsky-Korsakov Trombone Concerto, and the concert was cancelled due to the devastating fires in Southern California,” Barry explained. “I am really looking forward to this upcoming performance to cross it off my musical bucket list.”

Barry’s law firm Goldberg Injury Lawyers, located in Woodland Hills, is one of the fastest growing law firms in the area and Barry has been fortunate enough to be named to the list of “Super Lawyers” for the past 15 years in a row. Barry is active in the legal community and is a former president of the San Fernando Valley Bar Association. Tickets for the event will be available soon and can be purchased on Eventbright.