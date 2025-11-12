Creative Diagnostics Expands Offerings with Dengue Virus Mouse Models to Accelerate Antiviral and Vaccine Development

New York, USA, 2025-11-13 — /EPR Network/ —As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics has announced the expansion of its antiviral service portfolio with the launch of high-quality and validated DENV Mouse Models, to support research on the pathogenesis of DENV and the preclinical evaluation of antiviral drugs and vaccines.

The Dengue Virus (DENV) is a mosquito-borne pathogen belonging to the Flaviviridae family, capable of causing dengue fever, a febrile illness that affects millions of people worldwide. In infectious disease research, animal models are crucial for investigating pathogenic mechanisms, testing potential therapeutics, and evaluating candidate vaccines. As dengue virus poses a significant threat to public health, a thorough understanding of its complex interactions with the host immune system is of paramount importance. The establishment of an ideal animal model for dengue virus infection is fundamental to both the prevention and treatment of dengue fever.

However, since epidemic dengue viruses do not naturally infect non-human species, creating stable animal models for dengue virus infection and disease has long been challenging. Experiments have demonstrated that non-human primates (NHPs) can sustain viral replication in relevant cell types and generate robust immune responses without exhibiting overt clinical symptoms. Furthermore, although dengue virus can infect immunodeficient mice and induce severe clinical manifestations of dengue, such as haemorrhagic fever and vascular leakage, its ability to stimulate immune responses requires further validation. Consequently, a comprehensive evaluation of the advantages and limitations of various dengue virus infection animal models has become an urgent priority.

As an expert in the field of infectious disease research, Creative Diagnostics specializes in developing dengue animal models tailored to clients’ specific requirements. These models can support DENV pathogenesis research and the preclinical evaluation of antiviral drugs and vaccines. Creative Diagnostics is committed to providing researchers with high-quality, validated DENV mouse models that serve as powerful tools for investigating DENV pathogenesis and developing effective interventions.

Creative Diagnostics’ research team provides technical support and scientific services to help clients establish the most suitable experimental animal models for dengue infection. These models are designed to demonstrate viral replication and seroconversion and to provide evidence of virus-associated clinical symptoms. They simulate the specific pathological manifestations and immune response profiles observed in human infection without altering the viral strain or host. These models provide a controlled environment for investigating pathological mechanisms, evaluating potential therapeutics and testing vaccine efficacy, including but not limited to DENV AG129 Mouse Model and DENV 2 Infection IFNAR-/- Mouse Model.

Creative Diagnostics’ animal models can be optimized according to client requirements to test candidate therapeutics targeting specific serotypes/pathogenic strains or be custom-developed for specific research projects. In addition to animal infection models, Creative Diagnostics provides multiple endpoints for evaluating the efficacy of candidate therapeutics and vaccines within infection models, such as weight, health score, and temperature (via microchip).

For more information on these models or related innovative solutions for preclinical research involving infectious diseases, please visit https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com/dengue-virus-mouse-model.html.

