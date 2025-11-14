The New Logistics Equation from Log-hub’s perspective: When Energy Becomes Strategy

Schindellegi, CH, 2025-11-14 — /EPR Network/ — The road freight industry is entering a new era of transformation, one driven not just by technology, but by a fundamental rethinking of energy, efficiency, and intelligence. As Markus Kröger notes in recent “The Tectonic Shift in Road Freight Has Begun” article, this transition “is not about replacing diesel trucks with electric ones, it’s about redesigning the very logic of logistics.”

A survey by Cox Automotive found 90 percent of fleet owners who have EVs plan to buy more, while 87 percent of fleet owners overall (those with and without EVs) expect to add them to their fleets over the next five years.What once seemed experimental has quickly become part of everyday logistics planning, a sign that the electrification of road freight is gaining real traction.

From Static Systems to Energy Intelligence

In the traditional, diesel-based model, transport networks operated on stable parameters such as fixed fuel prices and predictable routes. The advent of electric vehicles has disrupted this balance, introducing new variables: fluctuating electricity prices, charging infrastructure constraints, and route optimization tied to energy availability.

What was once a static system has become a living network of data and decisions. Energy is now a strategic variable. Carriers and shippers that understand when, where, and how to charge can unlock substantial gains in efficiency and sustainability. Those who don’t risk being left behind.

As Dirk Reich, Chairman of Log-hub, observed in the company’s Pulse Podcast, “Energy intelligence will define the next decade of logistics. Data, not diesel, will be the new competitive advantage.”

This evolution demands new tools and perspectives, digital capabilities that merge logistics data, cost dynamics, and sustainability insights to power faster, smarter, and cleaner decisions.

Log-hub’s Contribution to the Transition

Following this shift, Log-hub stands among the innovators turning complexity into clarity. Its digital Supply Chain Apps empower organizations to transform vast operational data into actionable intelligence.

The company’s CO₂ Emissions App, for example, enables logistics teams to calculate, benchmark, and reduce emissions across all transport modes, in line with the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) framework.

Looking ahead, Log-hub strategy is developing new modules that integrate electric vehicle and energy modelling directly into its platform. This will allow users to simulate charging requirements, alternative energy mixes, and the potential operational impacts of electrification, bridging the gap between sustainability ambition and execution.

A Shared Vision for a Greener Future

The ideas explored by Markus Kröger echo a growing consensus: the electrification of logistics is no longer optional, but inevitable. Industry analysts predict that by 2030, electric trucks could account for one in five new commercial vehicle sales worldwide, underscoring how quickly the shift is accelerating.

Together with forward-thinking partners such as Panion and K2 Mobility, Log-hub supports this transition by providing the analytical foundation needed to make electric transport practical, profitable, and sustainable.

As global supply chains advance toward a data-driven, low-emission future, Log-hub remains committed to empowering organizations to make smarter, greener decisions, turning sustainability into a true source of strategic advantage.