National Store LLC Launches Canon i SENSYS MF664Cdw — High-Performance Colour Laser Multifunction

ABU DHABI, UAE, 2025-11-20 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC proudly announces the launch of the Canon i‑SENSYS MF664Cdw, a high-performance A4 colour multifunction laser printer designed for businesses and professionals who demand speed, precision, and reliability.

The MF664Cdw delivers up to 25 pages per minute in both colour and monochrome, with 1200 × 1200 dpi resolution for crisp documents and vibrant graphics. Automatic duplex printing, a warm-up time under 13 seconds, and a recommended monthly print volume of 2,500 pages ensure efficiency and consistency for daily operations.

Equipped with a 50-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF) and a 12.7-cm colour touchscreen, the MF664Cdw simplifies scanning and copying tasks. Enhanced scan resolution up to 9600 × 9600 dpi ensures detailed output, while scanning speeds of 50 ipm (mono) and 40 ipm (colour) at 300 dpi keep workflows smooth and productive.

Connectivity is versatile. Users can print and scan via USB, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi Direct, and mobile printing is supported through the Canon PRINT app, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria. Advanced security features include Secure Print, Encrypted Secure Print, and a Security Settings Navigator to help safeguard sensitive information.

Built to perform, the MF664Cdw can handle a duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages/month, supported by 1 GB of memory, 4GB of Storage, and a 1,200 MHz processor, ensuring reliable performance even for demanding tasks.

“At National Store LLC, we aim to bring robust, reliable solutions that help our customers work smarter,” said the PR team at National Store LLC. “The MF664Cdw combines speed, quality, and versatility for professional use across a variety of settings.”

The Canon i‑SENSYS MF664Cdw is now available across the UAE through National Store LLC’s retail outlets, authorised dealers, and leading electronics retailers. For business or volume enquiries, customers are encouraged to contact the National Store LLC directly.

About National Store LLC

National Store LLC is a trusted name in the UAE for distributing Canon products, offering a full range of photography and videography solutions. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest Canon technologies, the National Store LLC is dedicated to supporting photographers at every level.

Contact Number: +971 4 353 5365

Email ID – info@nationalstore.ae