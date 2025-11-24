RX Japan Highlights Global Reach with Over 400 Exhibitors at JFEX WINTER 2025

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-11-24 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan is preparing to welcome food and beverage (F&B) professionals from across the globe to the Japan Int’l Food & Beverage Expo (JFEX) WINTER 2025, taking place from 3–5 December 2025 at Makuhari Messe.

With more than 400 exhibitors, this international trade event stands out as a key platform for sourcing, collaboration, and business growth in the fast-evolving F&B market. JFEX WINTER offers attendees an unrivalled opportunity to explore innovative products, build strategic partnerships and keep ahead of industry trends—all under one roof.

An Expansive and Varied Marketplace

In conjunction with the “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR and Food LogiX, JFEX WINTER is designed to provide a seamless, one-stop experience that spans the entire F&B value chain. Whether participants are established importers, wholesalers, retailers or food service operators, the comprehensive scope ensures that businesses of every size can find solutions tailored to their specific business objectives.

Visitors can source from a breadth of product categories across the show floor. From agri-food staples for large-scale procurement to an extensive range of meat and seafood tailored for both high-volume buyers and niche operations, the event caters to every requirement. Attendees can also explore the latest innovations in processed foods, discover diverse beverages and alcohol selections, and review a comprehensive array of key ingredients that drive recipe development and mass production.

In addition, the show will feature extensive ranges of confectionery and snacks, alongside seasonings and a dedicated focus on health and beauty foods—reflecting evolving consumer tastes and the growing demand for nutrition-forward offerings. The market for sustainable and wellness products will also be strongly represented, with multiple exhibitors supporting businesses eager to align with today’s priorities for health, wellbeing, and environmental responsibility.

Beyond core F&B categories, attendees also gain a strategic advantage with Food LogiX located under the same roof. This co-located event provides direct access to solutions that simplify supply chain and logistics—from warehousing and smart logistics systems to packaging innovations and operational support for export, import and customs. By combining sourcing opportunities with logistics expertise in one venue, businesses can streamline processes, reduce complexity, and accelerate trade across the entire F&B value chain.

South Africa and Indonesia Pavilions Debut

For the first time, South Africa and Indonesia will showcase their rich culinary heritage and export-ready innovations through dedicated national pavilions. These additions bring authentic flavours, diverse products, and unique sourcing opportunities to international buyers.

Here are the exhibitors from the South Africa Pavilion, each offering distinctive products and solutions:

United Nations Development Program South Africa – Supports inclusive growth and sustainable development initiatives, empowering communities and businesses.

Amber Macs (Pty) Ltd. – Leading exporter of macadamia nuts and kernels from South Africa’s prime growing region.

Mcebo Unlimited Wealth (Pty) – A woman-owned agribusiness specialising in urban farming and export of fresh produce and seeds.

Summer Trading 87 t/a Setsong African Tea Crafters – Award-winning producer of indigenous African herbal teas crafted from wild flora in Limpopo.

Tempus Dynamics – Manufactures lactose-free milk powders, plant-based nutritional drinks, and protein supplements for health-conscious consumers.

Magna Carta Wines (Pty) Ltd. – Boutique winery producing organic, sulphur-free wines from Swartland vineyards for global export.

Nubev (Pty) Ltd. – Full-service beverage development company behind Uplift Kombucha and innovative drink formulations.

Additionally, the Indonesia Pavilion will showcase a strong lineup of exhibitors, along with featured Japanese companies presenting authentic flavors and export-ready products.

Halal Indonesia Pavilion by The Ministry of Industry of Indonesia – Showcases leading Indonesian food and beverage brands offering certified halal products, from teas and coffee to ready-to-eat meals and snacks.

Aromaforia Japan – A premium honey brand committed to purity, delivering 100% pesticide-free honey tested against 499 safety standards.

Kawasaki Kiko Co., Ltd. – Experts in tea-processing machinery and natural tea ingredients, introducing GABA Matcha and Lemon Myrtle Tea.

ABBF Inc. – Provides high-quality food ingredients and solutions for diverse culinary applications.

FL Company – Korean HMR (Home Meal Replacement) specialist offering spicy ready-to-eat dishes and sauces for global markets.

SBS Group – A leading food logistics company in Japan, specialising in refrigerated, frozen, and temperature-controlled transport, supported by global air, sea, and local logistics networks.

True Essence Foods – Innovators in flavour technology, helping producers eliminate off-notes and improve consistency without additives.

Halal Gourmet Japan – Provides services for restaurants aiming to attract Muslim tourists and for manufacturers or retailers seeking to promote products to the halal market.

From South Africa’s artisanal teas and fine wines to Indonesia’s diverse food offerings rooted in tradition, both pavilions promise a fresh perspective for businesses seeking distinctive products and new partnerships.

International Representation Supporting Business Growth

The upcoming JFEX WINTER will feature exhibitors from Japan and key regions worldwide, giving attendees access to a diverse range of products and suppliers. This edition’s strong international line-up, including companies from Europe, America, the Middle East, Oceania and Asia, sets it apart from domestic-only exhibitions.

This global representation enables direct comparison, benchmarking, and negotiation with suppliers across multiple markets. As the F&B industry becomes increasingly interconnected, such diversity offers visitors a competitive edge in differentiating product portfolios and meeting emerging demand.

Complementing this international scope, the event will also present products that meet global compliance standards, including halal-certified goods and those approved by FDA, US-HACCP, EU-HACCP, and other recognised certifications. This targeted sourcing simplifies evaluation and supports compliance with diverse regulatory frameworks, helping businesses navigate complex import and export requirements efficiently.

Digital Tools Elevating the Visitor Experience

To ensure a productive and organised experience, JFEX WINTER offers a suite of digital tools designed to maximise visitor outcomes.

Ahead of the event, attendees can use the online exhibitor directory and product catalogue to plan efficiently—shortlisting suppliers, arranging appointments and setting clear sourcing goals. The interactive “Show Planner” (https://lp.rxjapan.jp/en-gb/directory/userguide.html) further streamlines the experience by enabling personalised schedules, mapping for easy navigation and networking with relevant exhibitors. These tools reduce inefficiencies and help professionals maximise their return on attendance.

Call for Registration: Secure Your Place at JFEX WINTER

As JFEX WINTER approaches, visitor registration is still open—but time is running out for those who want to explore the ever-changing international F&B landscape under one roof. Learn more about the show at https://www.jfex.jp/jfex/en-gb.html and register now to secure your complimentary visitor pass at https://www.jfex.jp/jfex/en-gb/visit.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease2&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portalsite.