Fincham Demolition Expands Demolition Services Across London

London, UK – [25.11.2025] —

Fincham Demolition, a well-known demolition company from Norwich, is now offering its full range of services in London and Greater London. The company will help homeowners, businesses, builders, and developers who need safe, fast, and trusted demolition work.

More people in London now need help with building demolition, asbestos removal, site clearance, and removing old structures. Fincham Demolition is expanding so clients in London can get expert help quickly and safely.

Fincham Demolition Is Now Serving All of London

The company has grown its team and added more machines and equipment. This helps them start projects faster and work safely in busy city areas.

A spokesperson for Fincham Demolition said:

“We are excited to help more people in London. Our team works hard to make demolition simple, safe, and stress-free for every customer.”

Our Services in London

Fincham Demolition now provides a full list of demolition and site services across London.

Residential Demolition

For homeowners and small projects:

House demolition

Garage and shed removal

Inside strip-outs

Small building removal

Garden and land clearing

These services help with home rebuilds and new building work.

Commercial Demolition

For shops and businesses:

Retail and shop demolition

Office demolition

Restaurant demolition

Warehouse demolition

Multi-storey building removal

The team can work safely in crowded city areas.

Industrial Demolition

For large and heavy-duty sites:

Factory demolition

Plant and warehouse demolition

Large machine removal

Controlled demolitions

These jobs need skilled workers and strong machinery — Fincham Demolition provides both.

Manual & Mechanical Demolition

Manual Demolition

Used in small spaces

Careful removal of parts of buildings

Internal strip-outs

Mechanical Demolition

High-reach machines

Excavators and breakers

Fast removal of large buildings

Asbestos Removal

Many older buildings in London still contain asbestos. Fincham Demolition offers:

Asbestos checks

Safe asbestos removal

Licensed disposal

Hazardous waste removal

All work follows UK safety rules.

Site Clearance

After demolition, the team can also:

Remove rubble and waste

Break concrete

Clear land

Recycle materials safely

This helps clients prepare the site for new building work.

Why London Clients Benefit

London customers get:

✔ Fast Service

Local teams ready to start quickly.

✔ Modern Machines

Safe and efficient demolition tools.

✔ Trained & Licensed Workers

Experts in demolition and asbestos removal.

✔ Good Prices

Affordable rates for all project sizes.

✔ Safe & Legal Work

All jobs follow UK health and safety laws.

✔ Complete Start-to-Finish Help

From checks to demolition to final cleanup.

London Needs More Trusted Demolition Companies

London is growing fast. Many old buildings must be removed safely. New shops, homes, and offices are being built. Because of this, the city needs reliable demolition contractors who can work safely and quickly.

Fincham Demolition is ready to meet this demand.

Focused on Safety and the Environment

Fincham Demolition:

Recycles most materials

Reduces waste sent to landfills

Uses safe asbestos removal methods

Follows all environmental rules

Uses modern, low-emission machines

Safety is always the number one priority.

Recent Work

The company has completed:

House demolitions

Garage removals

Warehouse demolition

School and public building work

Factory and industrial demolition

Now, London customers can benefit from this experience.

Contact Fincham Demolition

London customers can request:

Free quotes

Site visits

Asbestos checks

Project advice

Fincham Demolition

Website: https://fincham-demolition.co.uk/our-services/commercial-demolition-contractors/

Phone: 07770 820520

Email: steve_fincham@msn.com

Areas: Norwich, London, Greater London