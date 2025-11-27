Log-hub Joins Forces with IIEBM University and AIMatics to Advance Academics and AI in Supply Chain

Pune, India, 2025-11-27 — /EPR Network/ — Log-hub’s international team spent a week in India focused
on advancing AI expertise, co-developing new automation use cases, and strengthening
regional collaboration. A key highlight was the visit to IIEBM Indus Business School, where
the team attended AIMatics “India’s AI Leap” discussion and connected with students and
faculty, opening the door to future academic collaboration and shared learning.

Academic Engagement and Practical Insight

Building on the earlier visit and the “Preparing Minds, Shaping Future” lecture, Log-hub
returned to IIEBM with a clear goal: to deepen collaboration and strengthen connections.
The team engaged faculty, students, and local supply chain professionals in conversations
about real-world challenges and the skills needed to lead in a rapidly evolving sector.
A core pillar of Log-hub’s support for institutions like IIEBM is its Academic Program, which
provides access to their Supply Chain Apps portfolio. By enabling hands-on use of these
applications, students can bridge classroom learning with practical industry expectations.
Faculty at IIEBM emphasized the critical role of industry engagement in preparing students
for modern supply chain careers. Jan Sigmund, CEO of Log-hub, reinforced this vision,
noting, “Our visit to IIEBM reaffirmed how essential it is for industry and academia to learn
from one another. Collaboration is what prepares the next generation of supply chain
leaders.”

Formalizing Partnership With AIMatics

Log-hub’s collaborative spirit extended further during its India team event, where AIMatics
led a knowledge exchange at IIEBM on the practical application of AI across industries
including finance, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare. Alongside
this academic engagement, the two companies formalized a strategic partnership aimed at
accelerating real-world AI adoption.
Combining deep industry expertise with strong academic foundations, Log-hub and
AIMatics will co-develop and implement advanced AI solutions for global companies,
helping organizations boost efficiency, intelligence, and resilience. They will also share this
knowledge with the academic community, leveraging Log-hub’s Academic Program and
AIMatics’ research-driven roots to strengthen education, research, and talent development
in supply chain and AI.

Driving Innovation Within Log-hub

The other vital pillar of the week was inward-focused: Log-hub’s global team participated in
a series of AI-focused innovation workshops designed to explore automation opportunities
and unlock new efficiencies. These sessions fostered cross-departmental collaboration,
promoted the use of AI to automate repetitive tasks, and identified ways to streamline
operations. By bringing together team members from Europe, the US, and India, Log-hub
reinforced internal knowledge-sharing and strengthened its ability to support global
customers and partners.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Log-hub’s engagement at IIEBM, its alignment with AIMatics, and the cross-functional team
innovation workshops all reflect a unified purpose, building a stronger, future-ready global
supply chain community powered by meaningful, human-centered AI innovation.
The organizations remain dedicated to advancing education, fostering leadership, and
developing the next generation of supply chain experts prepared for a rapidly changing world.

