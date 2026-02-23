How Fashion Sourcing Has Become A Leader At Sourcing Las Vegas

Las Vegas, USA, 2026-02-23 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing has become a leader in the global fashion supply chain by offering integrated sourcing solutions, strong global partnerships, flexible production management, and deep industry expertise. These strengths align with what major sourcing events like those in Las Vegas promote: efficiency, innovation, global connectivity, and strategic supplier-buyer relationships in the fashion industry.

🧵 1. Strategic Global Sourcing Leadership

Fashion Sourcing is a B2B fashion sourcing and apparel manufacturing platform that connects fashion brands with verified manufacturers and textile partners worldwide , especially across Asia (China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia). This gives brands factory-direct pricing, flexible production, and streamlined global supply chains .

🌍 2. End-to-End Full Service and Flexibility

The firm doesn’t just find factories — it manages product development, sampling, quality control, compliance and logistics . This end-to-end capability makes it easier for brands of all sizes to launch and scale efficiently.

📈 3. Broad Product & Manufacturing Expertise

With access to over 5,000+ styles in apparel, accessories, and textiles — from knitwear to woven garments — Fashion Sourcing allows brands to consolidate sourcing under one partner rather than piecing together fragmented suppliers.

🤝 4. Visionary Leadership by Laurent Gabay

Gabay’s approach focuses on relationship-building and strategic execution rather than transactional sourcing — emphasizing clear tech packs, transparent pricing, dependable timelines, and mutually beneficial partnerships with factories.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.

For media inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com