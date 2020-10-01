Acronis Cyber Protect 15 – an AI-powered integration of Data Protection and Cybersecurity

Schaffhausen, Switzerland, 2020-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ — Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced the release of Acronis Cyber Protect 15, which integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-generation antimalware, cybersecurity, and endpoint management tools into a single solution. This one-of-a-kind integration eliminates the complexity of ensuring an organization’s cybersecurity, while improving its data recovery posture and enabling greater productivity.

The new product comes at a time when businesses are struggling to safeguard their data and infrastructure against the risks of the new remote work landscape. The just-released Acronis Cyber Readiness Report, which surveyed 3,400 global companies and remote workers in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, revealed that 92% of the companies surveyed say they’ve adopted new technologies to enable remote work, including workplace collaboration tools, privacy solutions, and endpoint cybersecurity.

The challenge for organizations is that managing the protection of data across the company network and all of those new devices using a stack of different solutions is expensive, time-consuming, and complicated. The lack of integration also creates gaps in the organization’s defenses that cybercriminals are exploiting.

The Acronis Cyber Readiness Report reveals that as hackers target remote workers, phishing, distributed denial of service (DDoS), and videoconferencing attacks are the most common tactics used.

THE MODERN CYBER LANDSCAPE DEMANDS MODERN PROTECTION

With Acronis Cyber Protect 15’s unique integration of data protection and next-generation cybersecurity capabilities – including AI-based behavioral detection that stops zero-day attacks, URL filtering, vulnerability assessments, videoconference protection, and automated patch management – organizations protect against modern cyberthreats while ensuring they can recover their data and systems faster than any other solution.

THE FUTURE OF PROTECTION

The comprehensive cyber protection delivered by Acronis Cyber Protect will continue to be vital in the post-pandemic landscape. With 88% of the remote workers surveyed by Acronis expecting to work from home to some extent even after the pandemic ends, ensuring their protection and cybersecurity will require the kind of integration and automation only found in Acronis Cyber Protect 15.

The benefits to businesses are already being lauded by organizations who have tried Acronis Cyber Protect 15. HomeBuys.com’s Network Administrator Jorge Alexandres noted that “Being able to bring together backup and restore, with remote desktop, patch management, and antimalware into a single tool provides a lot of value. Instead of using two or three tools, having a single tool with a single console is the way to go.”

Visit https://www.acronis.com/business/cyber-protect/ to find more about Acronis Cyber Protect.