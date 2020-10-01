Metabolomics Market with Increased Demand for Personalized Medicine, Growing at a CAGR of 14.6%

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Metabolomics Market to reach USD 2.38 billion, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Metabolomics plays a vital role in the fields of toxicity testing, biomarker development, drug discovery, and clinical diagnostics. Factors such as the growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditure, and rising necessity for toxicology testing are driving the growth of the metabolomics technology market.

Market Growth Opportunity: Biomarker development

Metabolomics is used for the identification of new biomarkers through the use of bioinformatics tools, which indicate the changes in the physiological state of a cell or tissue. Biomarkers are important for the development of in vitro diagnostic tools, environmental toxicology screening methods, and drug discovery and development techniques. The omics revolution of the last decade has increased the application of metabolomics in biomedical research. As a result of these technological developments, new biomarkers are being regularly discovered. These biomarkers are required in medical sciences to better define and diagnose diseases, predict adverse drug events, and identify patient groups who would benefit from certain treatments. Moreover, in the near future, the identification of biomarkers related to the safety, sensitivity, and resistance to commercially available drugs will present significant growth opportunities for the metabolomics market.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=900

The metabolomics instruments segment accounted for largest share of the market

In this report, the market is majorly segmented by product and service, application, indication, and region. Based on product and service, the market is segmented into metabolomics instruments and metabolomics bioinformatics tools & services. The metabolomics instruments market segment accounted for largest share of global metabolomics market in 2015. The metabolomics bioinformatics tools & services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the smooth technological workflow in metabolomics and rapid, precise, reliable, and transparent data processing benefits gained from it.

The biomarker discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into biomarker discovery, drug discovery, nutrigenomics, toxicology testing, personalized medicine, functional genomics, and others. In 2015, the biomarker discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the global metabolomics market. This is mainly attributed to the improvement in both the efficiency and reliability of metabolic profiling of biomarkers and the accurate and clinically useful diagnostic capabilities of metabolic biomarkers for the management of diseases at the metabolic level. However, the personalized medicine segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms for biomarker discovery and validation.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=900

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the metabolomics market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in this region can be attributed to the huge demand for metabolomics in drug discovery and biomarker development experiments. Factors such as significant growth in the life science industry, increasing investments by global players over the past few years, and increasing number of tie-ups between manufacturers and institutions in this region are also expected to support market growth in this region.

Some key players in this market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Metabolon Inc. (U.S.), LECO Corporation (U.S.), Biocrates Life Sciences AG (Austria), Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. (Japan), and Waters Corporation (U.S.). These leading players have primarily focused on product launches, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions for growth in the market.