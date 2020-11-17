Lillian Osuofia led Jigsumur Train lands at Omeogo Foundation Launch in Oraeri, Anambra State

ORAERI, Nigeria, 2020-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — The JIGSIMURZDEX International Limited train led by Mrs. Lilian Osuofia successfully landed in Oraeri, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday 14th November 2020, to witness the launch of a non-governmental organization, Omeogo Footprint Foundation. The event featured the opening of newly built houses for widows by the foundation, as well as Jigsimur product give always to the general public.

The CEO JIGSIMURZDEX International Limited Mrs. Lilian Osuofia, who was a special guest at the occasion, supported the foundation with the sum of five hundred thousand naira and expressed joy at being part of the foundation’s philanthropic gestures, describing them as life changing. She spoke about the wonderful positive effects of the Jigsimur product whilst encouraging the widows and unemployed youths to embrace marketing the Jigsimur product as a viable option for financial empowerment through entrepreneurship. She and her team also gave out for free, products valued at almost One million Naira to all the widows present and the general public present.

Anambra State Governor’s Wife, Dr. Ebelechukwu Obiano, reechoed the call on the wealthy and philanthropists to use their resources in putting smiles on the faces of less privileged at the event.

Performing the cutting of tape to mark the official opening of the houses built with modern facilities, Mrs Obiano, represented by the General Manager, Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement, Chief Melie Onyejepu, said there is no better way to serve God than using one’s resources to assist the needy, thanking the donor for answering the clarion call.

The beneficiaries, including Messrs Imelda Okafor and Bridget Okafor, whose joy knew no bounds at the event saying that life has been so difficult for them and children. They thanked God for using Omeogo Footprint Foundation to provide shelter for them.

In her remarks, the Founder/CEO of Omeogo Footprint Foundation, Mrs. Eucharia Okonkwo, said it gives her joy to touch lives in positive ways, thanking the State Governor’s wife, Dr. Ebelechukwu, for using her own NGO too, the CAFE and The Special Guest, Mrs. Lilian Osuofia led Jigsimurzdex International LIMITED team to lay strong foundations for philanthropy.