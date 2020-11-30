Cruz Cartello releases debut album ‘O2: Life N Da Game’

New York, NY, 2020-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap and hip hop music known as Cruz Cartello has released his official debut album, “O2: Life N Da Game.” It contains 10 original Cruz Cartello tracks for an approximate total listening time of half an hour. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Overflowing with seemingly effortless groove and socially relevant urban poetry, “O2: Life N Da Game” introduces Cruz Cartello as one of the most intriguing artists of Q4 2020 so far.

Mississippi’s Cruz Cartello cites as main artistic influences Tupac, Jay-Z, Eminem, Master P, and Playa Fly. With an emphasis on creative, colorful bass and melody lines and fun back beats that bear repeating, “O2: Life N Da Game” by Cruz Cartello has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “O2: Life N Da Game,” Cruz Cartello writes in no uncertain terms: “My message is my Memfhmiz Campaign is here and I want the world to witness it.”

Cruz Cartello has been performing as an MC since middle school. Originally from Memphis, TN, his parents moved the family to Southaven, MS to keep Cruz from gang activity. His current official bio says of this:

“Here he would begin making mixtapes flowing over popular radio songs and other beats he liked. Teaching himself how to count bars by studying his favorite rap stars, he also produced his own songs by recording instrumentals only a few seconds long, but over and over again until the tracks were long enough. Honing his skills all along, Cruz would begin stockpiling songs that have yet to be released, until now.”

Cartello has called “O2: Life N Da Game” the first of a series of projects yet to come. Italicized by its flagship single and accompanying official music video, “Bou Dat,” “O2: Life N Da Game” is set to showcase Cruz Cartello to the world in live streaming performances for 2021 and onstage ASAP.

“O2: Life N Da Game” by Cruz Cartello is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap and hip-hop music fans.

