3D Cameras Market Size and Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global 3D cameras market size is expected to register revenue of USD 16.41 Billion from 2019 to 2025. It is expected to grow with 35.8% CAGR in the upcoming years. Also, the rising influence of 3D content in movies is expected to drive the market growth.

The smartphones and tablets segment is anticipated to register CAGR of 37.7% across the global market owing to the rising demand for advanced features in cameras which provides excellent video quality and enhanced pictures. For example, the Tango project implemented by Google-enabled 3D cameras across smartphones helped in developing salient features like depth sensing, modelling, and 3D scanning. The segment of professional cameras is anticipated to show a significant growth rate due to increasing popularity of 3D movies among the millennial population.

The stereo vision technology segment is anticipated to register CAGR of 35.7% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the availability at low prices and ease of designing these products. The time of the flight segment of the technology is expected to register the highest growth rate due to rising usage of this technology in making drones, and smartphones.

Asia Pacific held the largest share across the global 3D Camera market, in 2018. Also, it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 39.3% during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The North America region is anticipated to witness significant growth due to rising application of these 3D Cameras for military applications.

The key players in this market are continuously engaged in product development and innovation to cater the rising demand of the consumers. Also, the rising trend for the usage of smartphones and inclination towards usage of 3D technology in cameras is expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

Global 3D Camera Market: Key Players

Fujifilm; Cannon; GoPro Inc.; Nikon; LG Electronics; Eastman Kodak Co; and Panasonic Corporation

