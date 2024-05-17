Global Tracing Paper Market to Reach US$ 597.91 Million by 2033 | FMI

The global tracing paper market is poised to achieve a valuation of US$ 470.73 million in 2023, with further expansion anticipated at a steady CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2033, ultimately reaching US$ 597.91 million by the end of 2033. This growth trajectory is underpinned by increasing demand for lightweight and recyclable tracing solutions across diverse applications, including drawing, printing, and technical coding.

With the top three countries projected to collectively hold 30 to 40% of the global market share by 2023, competition within the market is expected to intensify, fostering innovation and product development. The 81 to 100 GSM segment is anticipated to dominate the market, accounting for approximately 39% of the market share by the end of 2022, owing to its lightweight and high-quality properties.

The global tracing paper market is characterized by its ability to offer recyclable solutions, aligning with the growing emphasis on sustainability across various industries. The market created an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 449.2 million in 2022, reflecting the increasing preference for environmentally friendly tracing options.

Moreover, the rising popularity of coding in technical drawing and the construction sector is expected to further drive market growth. Transparent papers play a crucial role in creating accurate and complete designs for construction drawings, enabling employees to easily trace images and save time and costs.

As the demand for recyclable tracing solutions continues to surge across applications such as drawing, printing, technical coding, and construction, the global tracing paper market is poised for steady growth, projected to expand 1.3 times during the foreseeable period.

Market Dynamics:

Tracing paper is widely used to precisely copy architectural drawings and engineering designs. The inexpensive nature and fewer resilience media to trace and transfer design elements is expected to widen its uses in various applications and fuel the growth of the global tracing paper market during the forecast period. The flourishing global printing market and the extensive use of tracing paper for traditional printing, laser printing, and inkjet printing, is likely to drive the growth of the global tracing paper market during the forecast period.

Also, the use of tracing paper in products such as envelopes, greeting cards, and others is projected to escalate the growth of global tracing paper market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing popularity of tracing paper in embroidery & quilting is foreseen to push the growth of the global tracing paper market during the forecast period. Overall, the global outlook for tracing paper market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to dominate the global tracing paper market during the forecast period by accounting for the largest market share. Countries in the APEJ region such as, China and India, are expected to witness a significant demand during the forecast period. The ASEAN countries are projected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period.

Western Europe is a significant shareholder of the global tracing paper market and is expected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. The burgeoning printing market in North America is expected to drive the growth of the tracing paper market. The U.S. is expected to remain dominant in terms of market share, while Canada is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Japan is expected to witness positive growth in the tracing paper market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global tracing paper market are:

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Canson

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Hyderabad Reprographics Pvt. Ltd.

Atul Paper Pvt. Ltd.

Asian Reprographics Private Limited.

Plantation Paper Pty Ltd

Papersmith

ArjoWiggins Chartham Ltd.

Zhejiang Wuxing Paper Co., Ltd.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends observed among the tracing paper manufacturers are listed below:

Manufacturers of tracing paper such as, Papersmith and Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited, are aiming to produce tracing paper from 100% recyclable fiber to save the energy which will ultimately make them virtually carbon neutral.

Tracing paper manufacturers are focusing on the custom design of tracing paper in order to satisfy the need of the individual customers as per their precise requirement.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Market Segmentation:

Based on material:

Cellulose Fiber

Cotton Fiber

Based on application,

Traditional Printing

Letterpress

Planographic/Offset

Silk Screen Printing

Laser and Inkjet Printing

Processing

Varnishing

Laminating

Embossing

Drawing

Photographic & Cinema Lighting

Envelope

Mailing

Flyer

Coversheet

Greeting Cards

Posters

Others

Based on end use:

Institutional

Commercial

