Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Revenue | Top Players Financial Performance | Trend Analysis

The global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market is expected to reach USD 791.25 million by 2024 with CAGR of 6.7%, as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Clinical Decision Support System is also termed, as CDSS is an application that recognizes data to support healthcare providers make clinical decisions.

Key Players:

Alfa HealthCare

McKesson Corporation

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Carestream Health Inc

AthenaHealth

Philips healthcare

Wolters Kluwer NU

Cerner Corporations

Growth Drivers:

The increasing government initiatives, growing aging population, acceptance of HCIT solutions in healthcare, and growing number of people suffering from chronic diseases are documented as major factors of clinical decision support systems industry that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, saturated end-user market and lack of skilled personnel are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Drug-drug interactions

Drug allergy alerts

Clinical reminders

Clinical guidelines

Drug dosing support

Product Outlook:

Standalone CDSS

Integrated CPOE with CDSS

Integrated E.H.R. with CDSS

Integrated CDSS with CPOE & E.H.R.

Clinical Decision Support System integrated with CPOE segment accounts for the largest market share of overall market and is estimated to lead the market in the coming years. Moreover, it is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the upcoming years. This may be because of, acceptance of computerized prescription patterns in developed regions.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounts for the largest market share of Clinical Decision Support System and is estimated to remain dominant in the years to come. The reason behind the growth of market in this region could be, rising importance on quality of healthcare services, technological enhancement, and presence of reimbursement policies. The United States may be a major consumer of Clinical Decision Support System in this region in forecast period. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth.

However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR of 7.8% in the years to come. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise, increasing investments in the healthcare sector in countries like Singapore, Australia, India, and China. In addition, developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Clinical Decision Support System in this region.

