Headset Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2021-2024

The global Headset Market is projected to display a higher CAGR in the forecast period. A headset being a wearable product witnessed a rise in sales and demand from the consumers in the last five years. Since the market is largely fragmented and operate under different models with different customers and hearing aids perform considerably complex jobs over sound amplification. For instance, audiologists that map patient’s hearing loss and configure a hearing aid to enable a better sound response use headsets. More or less, the industry trends have revealed an unfolded market for headset and wearable products to reveal their potential on a commercial level.

The headset market is driven by rise in use of enhanced communications in the application segment, particularly in the enterprise sector and BPOs. In addition, extensive demand for headsets from music lovers is likely to create a plethora of demand in consumers. Availability of headset devices of various type and forms is likely to create a niche market. Demand from the healthcare market and rise in use of innovative wearable devices are likely to stimulate the market growth during the forecast period.

Headsets Product Outlook (Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Million Units), 2013 – 2024)

In-ear

Over-ear

Headsets Price Outlook (Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Million Units), 2013 – 2024)

< 50

50-100

> 100

Headsets Technology Outlook (Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Million Units), 2013 – 2024)

Wired

ANC

Others

Wireless

ANC

Bluetooth

NFMI

Smart Headphones

Others

Headsets Application Outlook (Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Million Units), 2013 – 2024)

Personal

ANC

Others

Fitness/Sports

Gaming

Virtual Reality

Casual

Commercial

Commercial

Media and Entertainment

BPO Enterprises

Professional

Major players in the headset industry include Accutone, Addcom, Audio-Technica Corporation, Zebronics India Pvt Ltd, Bragi GmbH, Oculus VR LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pioneer Corporation, JVC Kenwood, Logitech, Panasonic Corporation, GN Netcom, Tekfusion, Cannice Technology Co Ltd, Grado Labs, Harman International Industries Inc, CISCO, GN Audio, Plantronics, Logitech, RTX, Sennheiser Communications and Telekonnectors.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2024?

What are the growth opportunities of Headset market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Headset market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

