Automotive Airbag Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Application, Forecast 2017 – 2027

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — FMI offers a 10-year forecast for the Automotive Airbag between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8%during the forecast period (2017–2027). The main objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the global automotive airbag market. The study discusses the market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the automotive airbag over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecast and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the automotive airbag market.

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. The Automotive Airbag Market is expected to grow at a stable pace in near future. Moreover, steady growth of the automotive industry — due to increase in vehicle production and sales, safety concerns and regulations — IS anticipated to create healthy growth opportunities in the Automotive Airbag market.

The report provides detailed market share analysis of the Automotive Airbag on the basis of key manufacturers. A section of the report highlights overall country-wise Automotive Airbag Market. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the report. The report sheds light on key developments and activities BEING executed by the prominent manufacturers operating in the Automotive Airbag market.

Key Segments Covered in Automotive Airbag Market Report:

On the basis of product type, the Automotive Airbag market can be segmented into:

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Side Airbag

Curtain Airbag

Knee Airbag

Other Airbags

On the basis of coating type, the Automotive Airbag market can be segmented into:

Neoprene

Silicone

Non-Coated

On the basis of vehicle type, the Automotive Airbag market can be segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

On the basis of yarn type, the Automotive Airbag market can be segmented into:

Nylon

Polyester

On the basis of sales channel, the Automotive Airbag market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of region, the AutomotiveAirbag market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment, in terms of market size (volume and value) analysis for Automotive Airbag.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain and key trends in the Automotive Airbag market. The next section includes global market analysis, analysis by product type, coating type, vehicle type, yarn type, sales channel and region level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market and cover

present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report provides historical data from 2012 to 2016 and considers 2016 as the base year, with Automotive Airbag market numbers estimated for 2017 and forecast made for 2018–2027.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the same on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of the Automotive Airbag market report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as in identifying potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Automotive Airbag market.

Research Methodology of Automotive Airbag Market

The report titled “Automotive Airbag Market” focuses on providing information regarding the volume and value of market from a global perspective. The research on the said market was initiated thorough secondary research on the product, using both top-down and bottom-up approaches, right down to the country and segmental level. Automotive production, vehicle parc, market trends and growth projections were taken into consideration to arrive at the total market. In addition to the above secondary research, yearly revenue generated by the various product types of Automotive Airbag was estimated.

Furthermore, the yearly revenue generated from automotive airbag manufacturing companies from each product type were obtained from both primary and secondary sources and then benchmarked at the regional level. Fluctuations in annual prices over the forecast period were calculated based on the historic market trends and expected percentage change in the upcoming years on the basis of investment was done on the patent market and the related industry. Any decline or increase in price in the upcoming years has been kept linear for all the regions.

The Automotive Airbag market value, thus, deduced was once again cross verified and validated from the supply side. FMI’s proprietary regression analysis forecast model was adopted to generate the market estimation for the forecast years and took into account the effects of macroeconomic factors impacting the overall Automotive Airbag market and was further validated by primary respondents belonging to different levels of the entire value chain of the Automotive Airbag market, such as manufacturers and independent service providers, etc.

Automotive Airbag Market Participants

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Automotive Airbag. Key players covered in this study of global Automotive Airbag include Autoliv Inc., Takata Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Kolon Industries, Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., Porcher Industries SA, Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Delphi, Wacker Chemie AG, Hyosung Co., and Toyobo Co., Ltd. among others.

