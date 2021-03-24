Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Future Opportunities, Revenue Growth, Pricing And Profitability 2022

Gastrointestinal (GI) tumors are the most commonly diagnosed cancers worldwide and the second leading cause of cancer-related death. Gastrointestinal disorders affect millions of people making their method of diagnosis and treatment a constantly evolving field. As such endoscopy emerges out as the gold standard for diagnosis of GI cancers. Early diagnosis of GI tumors by endoscopy at the precancerous or early stage may decrease the prevalence and mortality rate of GI cancers. Endoscopy is a non-surgical procedure used to examine a person’s digestive tract. Using an endoscope, a flexible tube with a light and camera attached to it, the doctor can view pictures of digestive tract on a color TV monitor. Gastrointestinal endoscopy is an industry driven by quickly evolving technology, an aging population all across the globe, and the increased recognition of problems associated with stomach that can sometimes be addressed by relatively noninvasive or minimally invasive procedures.

The global gastrointestinal endoscopy market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as growing aging population, rising obese population, increasing incidences of colorectal cancer, rising healthcare expenditure and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The major trends observed in this market include development of capsule endoscopy, technological advancements and evolution of augmented reality. However, the growth of this market is constrained by challenges such as associated patient risk, environmental issues and intense competition.

The report “Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” analyses the development of this market, with focus on Asia Pacific, EMEA and Americas. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific and Olympus Corporation are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Endoscopy

1.2 Types of Endoscope

1.3 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Endoscopy Market by Value

2.2 Global Endoscopy Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Endoscopy Market by Segment

2.4 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market by Value

2.5 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Forecast by Value

2.6 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market by Segment

2.6.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Market by Value

2.6.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Market Forecast by Value

2.6.3 Global Gastrointestinal Instruments & Accessories Market by Value

2.6.4 Global Gastrointestinal Instruments & Accessories Market Forecast by Value

2.6.5 Global Gastrointestinal Services Market by Value

2.6.6 Global Gastrointestinal Services Market Forecast by Value

2.7 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Procedures Volume Forecast

2.8 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Procedures by Segment

2.8.1 Global Colonoscopy Procedures Volume Forecast

2.8.2 Global Gastroscopy Procedures Volume Forecast

2.8.3 Global Duodenoscopy Procedures Volume Forecast

2.9 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market by Region

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 Asia Pacific

3.1.1 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market by Value

3.1.2 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Forecast by Value

3.2 EMEA

3.2.1 EMEA Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market by Value

3.2.2 EMEA Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Forecast by Value

3.3 The Americas

3.3.1 The Americas Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market by Value

3.3.2 The Americas Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Ageing Population

4.1.2 Rising Obese Population

4.1.3 Growing Incidence of Colorectal Cancer Cases

4.1.4 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.5 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.6 Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.1.7 Rising Demand for GI Endoscopy Procedures

4.2 Key Trends & Development

4.2.1 Development of Capsule Endoscopy

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Evolution of Augmented Reality

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Associated Patient Risk

4.3.2 Environmental Issues

4.3.3 Intense Competition

Continue…

