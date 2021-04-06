Leading Companies Operating in the Global Potato Protein Market

The Potato Protein Market is estimated to be valued at USD 72.2 Million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 88.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1%. The market is driven by the rising vegan population, consumer concerns regarding food allergens in products, and nutritional profile of potato proteins.

Key players in the potato protein market include Avebe (Netherlands), Tereos (France), Roquette (France), Agrana (Austria), and Omega Protein (US). Further, Peppes Group (Poland), Emsland Group (Germany), Meelunie (Netherlands), KMC Ingredients (Denmark), Südstärke (Germany), AKV Langholt (Denmark), and PPZ Niechlow (Poland) are few others players in this market.

Avebe is one of the active players in the potato protein market; it is engaged in the production and marketing of potato-based starch, proteins, and fibers for the food, feed, paper, building, textile, and adhesive industries. Avebe offers innovative potato protein products for food as well as feed applications. The company has adopted organic strategies such as expansions and new product launches to improve its presence in the market.

Tereos is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of sugar, starch, and alcohol. It has a strong presence in 13 countries with 49 manufacturing facilities, a few of which are located in Brazil, France, Belgium, Spain, China, and Indonesia. Tereos offers potato proteins for a wide range of applications such as compound feed, starter feed, and feed premix in the feed industry.

Agrana is one of the leading sugar and custom starch product manufacturers in the European region and is a producer of fruit preparations. The company operates globally through 54 production sites and its subsidiaries in 26 countries with five starch plants in Europe. Agrana offers potato proteins for use in feed applications. It lays special focus on providing its customers with GMO-free and organic products.

