“All These People” By IamkeyNotes Ft. Drake Become a Rage across the Music World

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — New song “All These People” by the up and coming star IamKeyNotes is shattering all records across the music charts. From the album “It’s Time”, this number also features Drake rapping along with IamKeyNotes. It’s his first collaboration with Drake, and a successful one at that, right after his last one with Da Baby and Pete Pablo that went on to become a Platinum Success. They had teamed up for “Buss It Down” — touted one of the most popular rap songs in the last decade.

IamKeyNotes caught the eye of the fans and fellow artists for his unique approach to life in general that shows in everything he does, including his music. It’s his typical confidence matching his music and voice quality that has brought him many laurels and massive collaborations with established stars in the industry.

“IamKeyNotes is going to be among the crème de la crème very soon. At such a young age, he has achieved what most others only dream of. His latest “All These People” with Drake has received rave reviews and has garnered fans from across the world. I can promise you this — IamKeyNotes will be remembered in the history books as one of greatest rappers of this century”, said IamKeyNotes’ manager, Brandon Carter.

About:

Born as Keyon Dunston in Portsmouth, VA, IamKeyNotes is a skilled and gifted musician, singer and songwriter. He joined the National Guard in 2012 and focused on singing in his off time. He began freestyle Rapping when he was 12. His mantra in life is – “Never take your family for granted”.

For more information, please visit https://open.spotify.com/track/3OlEPJlYZX8bczGAQ5tXIr?si=c6d1ad7232624cdc