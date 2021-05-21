Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market: Asia Pacific Market to Register an Uptick 2020 to 2026

The Demand for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) techniques have found increased application in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. PCR is primarily used for developing assays, test kits & solutions, and culture media in the tissue culture industry. Adoption of this technique is the end result of important technological breakthroughs in the healthcare industry.

PCR is also used to determine the genesis of several chronic and infectious diseases. For instance, the technique was widely applied in 2015 for determining the outbreak of the Zika virus epidemic. Such increased applications are anticipated to double the revenue of the global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market during the forecast period (2020-2026). Expanding at an anticipated CAGR of 8.4%, the global PCR market is set to surpass US$ 7 Bn mark by 2026.

Key Takeaways of the Global PCR Market Study

PCR reagents are anticipated to capture three-fifths of the total market share during the forecast period. Continuous increase in the number of diagnostic tests and launch of new reagents specific to the test type are set to augment demand for reagents used in polymerase chain reaction.

Use of PCR in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is anticipated to account for a majority share of the total market value. This is stimulated by a rise in test volumes, laboratory automation, research & development in genetic engineering, and competition in drug discovery for diseases such as HIV-AIDS and cancer.

Growing awareness about molecular diagnostic applications of PCR in cancer and HIV-AIDS detection, rising prevalence of infectious diseases and laboratory automation will augment the use of PCR techniques in clinical diagnostic labs and hospitals. The segment is poised to expand impressively at a CAGR of 8.8% through 2026.

North America is set to dominate the global PCR market in terms of value. The availability of advanced technologies such as of multifaceted synthetic and bioprospected polymerases and symbiotic sequencing technologies is projected to fuel the regional market growth. Greater budgetary allocation for research & development in PCR technologies will further augment the regional market growth, which is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% through 2026.

Asia Pacific shows prolific growth opportunities. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, penetration of global market players via licensing and distribution agreements with local players, and increased investments in life sciences research will boost the regional market growth.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

