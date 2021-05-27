Looking To Add Some Spice of “Spirit” To Your Party? Let Déjà Vu Mobile Bartending Work Its Magic

AMITE, LA, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — Déjà Vu Mobile Bartending has emerged as the most valuable bartending service in Louisiana in recent times. This woman-owned certified service company has been the talk of the town not just for its excellent on-the-geaux event drinks but also for splendidly managing kids parties with terrific non-alcoholic drinks. It doesn’t matter what kind the occasion is, Déjà Vu Mobile Bartending is always ready and equipped with its large, varied and unique collection of drinks that keeps the night young. Do the clients want coffee? Are the guests looking for ice-cream? Are the couples looking for alcohol and virgin mixes? Leave it to Déjà Vu Mobile Bartending to cover everything that people at the event are looking for.

The firm also works on all types of budgets, and it always goes above and beyond to keep the clients and their guests happy. The time to book them for events must have a notice of 72 hours in advance. Though they’re based in Amite, LA, their services are available anywhere across the state. It must also be noted here that alcohol that is served at such events are always strictly according to Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control laws and regulations. Depending on the situation, an identification card is sometimes required as per law. Also, no minors are given alcohol under any circumstances.

“We are very particular about how we operate our business. We have all the licenses required by the state, but we don’t resell alcohol. We are Certified Mixologist who work on the basis of all that is lawful and ethical at the state and federal level. We have served at weddings, corporate events, showers, holidays, celebrations, kiddie parties. We serve private, corporate and government events. We have a string of successful events and having rocked the night in every place, we guarantee that you too will be more than satisfied with our service? Try us, once. Let our magic rain over you “, said the founder of Déjà Vu Mobile Bartending.

About:

Déjà Vu Mobile Bartending is a Louisiana based Bartending service that serves alcohol, and non-alcohol, at all types of events ranging from weddings to office parties etc.

For more information, please visit https://dejavumobilebar.com/

Media Contact

PO Box 422 Amite, LA 70422

Phone: 985.999.1155

eMail: Celebrate@DejaVuMobileBar.com

###