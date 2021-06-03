Defibrillators Market Recent Development | Industry Report 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Defibrillators Market is projected to reach USD 10,883.3 million by 2022 from USD 9,323.5 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 3.1%. North America dominated the global defibrillators market in 2017.

The advancements in S-ICDs and MRI-compatible Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs) & Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-Ds) are also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.

Top Market Players –

ZOLL Medical (US) held the leadership position in the global external defibrillators market. The company adopted new product launches, agreements, and partnerships as its core business strategies to enhance its share in the global external market. Other prominent players in the global external market included Philips (Netherlands), Physio-Control (US), Cardiac Science (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), SCHILLER (Switzerland), Mindray Medical (China), Mediana (South Korea), METRAX (Germany), and METsis (Turkey).

• On the basis of products, the defibrillators market is classified into implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and external defibrillators. The ICDs product segment is bifurcated into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs) and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs). The T-ICDs segment is further classified into single-chamber ICDs, dual-chamber ICDs, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds).

• The external defibrillators segment is further classified into manual external defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs). The external defibrillators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period, owing to the growing focus of key market players on developing easy-to-use defibrillators, increasing support from governments to install AEDs at public places, and rising adoption of WCDs.

• On the basis of end users, the defibrillators market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers; pre-hospital care settings; public access markets; alternate care facilities; and home care settings. The public access markets segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is attributed to the development of advanced AEDs, rising cases of sudden cardiac arrest at out-of-hospital settings, and increasing number of public access defibrillation programs across the globe.

Geographic Overview –

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global defibrillators market in 2017, followed by Europe. The large share in the North American region is mainly attributed to the rising incidence of target diseases in the region, technological advancements in defibrillators, and increasing number of public defibrillation programs in the region. The large share of the North American market can mainly be attributed to the continuous technological advancements and product innovations, increasing number of public defibrillation programs, and rising focus of key players to expand their business in the North American region.

